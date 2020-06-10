Killer Speech Attributed to Late Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's on Racism is Going Viral on Social Media in Times of Black Lives Matter Movement

Robert Mugabe (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The death of George Floyd in police custody has emerged a wave of outrage against racial discrimination in parts of the world. After Floyd passed away on May 25, it started a movement of Black Lives Matter with protests and demonstrations everywhere. The overall impact is seen in countries other than the US as well. Amid all the talks of the issue, a speech attributed to Late Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's on racial inequality is going viral on social media. It is not known where he made this speech but Mugabe was famous for his stubborn and straightforward speeches which had a hint of humour and sarcasm to them. George Floyd's Funeral: Pics and Emotional Videos From His Memorial Service That Spoke on The Need of Racial Equality.

As talks against racial discrimination emerge in parts of the world, an old speech by Mugabe is currently going viral over WhatsApp and Facebook. Although the exact source of when and where he made this speech is not known. His speech reads, "Racism will never end as long as white cars are still using black tyres. Racism will never end if people still use black to symbolise bad luck and white for peace. Racism will never end if people still wear white clothes to weddings and black clothes to funerals. Racism will never end as long as those who don't pay their bills are blacklisted not whitelisted. Even when playing snooker, you haven't won until you've sunk the black ball, and the white ball must remain on the table! But I don't care, as long as I'm still using white toilet paper to wipe my black ass, I'm happy."* *Seriously. And this isn't "dark" humour!* US Dictionary Merriam-Webster to Change Its Definition of Racism on Suggestion of Young Black Woman.

Mugabe served as the President from 1987 to 2017. He had spoken about racism as an inequality even in his victory speech of becoming a Prime Minister in the year 1980. He was also accused of anti-white racism by his critics. He had openly spoken against the whites calling them not indigenous to Africa. His satire laced speeches made him an interesting political figure. As parts of the world are now protesting against racial inequality, his quotes about how racism will never end until people stop distinguishing black and white association with regular things is going viral.