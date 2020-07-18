It is none other than Priyanka Chopra (now Jonas) birthday. The Desi Girl turns 38 on Saturday. And fans are going berserk wishing their favourite actress on social media. While there's always buzz about her, but birthdays being special days, even fans go crazy in love for their fav girl. You have search engine platforms flooded with fans searching for the latest Priyanka Chopra 2020 images, Priyanka Chopra HD wallpapers, lesser-known facts about Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra age, birth date, birthplace, husband, parents and so on. Of course, there are searches for Happy Birthday, Priyanka Chopra greetings and lovely wishes. So, we decided to bring you all of it under one roof and in our case, on one page! Priyanka Chopra's Unapologetic Quotes And Motivational Sayings to Inspire Young Girls Out There on The Global Star's 38th Birthday!

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World turned cinema star is the torchbearer of the Hindi film industry in the west. A fashionista par excellence, her career has mainly seen highs than lows for the majority. Her life changed back in 1999 when her parents sent her photographs for the Miss India pageant. She subsequently entered the Mis World contest in 2000 and won the title for India. As is customary for the beauties, a career in Bollywood beckoned and to the surprise of many, she did well instantly. Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: A Perpetual Red Carpet Glamazon, Eloquent and Exquisite, She Brings Her Own Sassy Spotlight!

With a career spanning more than fifty films in Hindi cinema, Priyanka Chopra has brought unparallel joy on the faces of her fans. What makes her unique is unlike other mainstream Bollywood actress who tried their luck in Hollywood, she was very well received. She continues to be a global icon with a far-reaching fan base which enables her to give back to the society through her active social awareness. She has spoken on multiple issues ranging from cleanliness, women empowerment and is a face of government campaigns both in India and the world. On her 38th birthday, we take a look at some interesting facts about her.

With 54.8 million Instagram followers, 47 million Facebook followers and 26.3 million twitter followers, she is India’s most-followed celebrity. Priyanka Chopra’s parents – Ashok Chopra and Madhu Chopra - were doctors in the India Army. Her father passed away in 2013, which had a deep impact on her life. She has a tattoo that says “Daddy’s lil girl” on her right wrist. In 2012, she became the first Bollywood A-lister to be signed by the Creative Artists Agency and her musical career started with “In My City” featuring will.i.am. She attended the Royal Wedding of her close friend Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex on 19th May 2018. Priyanka Chopra’s shoe cast is displayed along with the likes of Madonna and Marilyn Monroe at the Salvatore Ferragamo Museum in Florence, Italy. This she became the first Indian celebrity to achieve this feat after Indira Devi, Maharani of Cooch Behar in 1938. She was nominated as a global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2010 and headed the Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education which focusses on education and medical needs of young girls. The first time she ever auditioned for an acting role was for Quantico – a hugely popular US show which aired between 2015 and 2017. She was awarded the Padma Shri in 2017. At the Peoples Choice Awards in 2016, she became the first South Asian actress to lay her hands on a trophy at the prestigious event.

Happy Birthday Greetings For Priyanka Chopra!

Happy birthday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. I absolutely fell in love with you at first sight. You can do everything! I hope all your birthday wishes come true, and mine to meet you one day as well! Sending you this love all the way straight from my heart. May God always stands behind you. You are such a great legend icon for our country as well as the entire world. Happy Birthday, Priyanka Chopra! Will love you and support you always. You're the best! Happy birthday to my favourite star in Bollywood, accept my heartiest wishes on your birthday. I am a huge fan of your dancing. I have watched all your movies since the beginning of your career and loved you in all.

Priyanka Chopra juggles between the US where she stays with her husband Nick Jonas and India with precision. It is fair to say that she does keep everyone glued to each and every move she makes in her life.

