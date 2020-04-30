Punjab Kid Accompanies Police to Tuition Teacher's House After Complaining Against Tutor For Taking Classes And Parents For Sending Him During Lockdown, Video Goes Viral

Child complains against tutor (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

While the cases of Coronavirus continue to rise in the country, all schools, colleges, tuitions classes, etc are closed in lockdown. But a little guy from Punjab who still had to go to tuition amid the lockdown complained to the police about it. A video has been doing the rounds on the internet which shows a little boy complaining to the police about being made to attend classes despite the lockdown and directing them to his tuition teacher's home. The police are seen scolding the teacher about taking classes despite the lockdown orders. The video is a little funny for you as a viewer, but it also shows the ignorance on part of the teacher and the child's parents. Little Girl Complaining About Going to School Will Remind You of Your Childhood (Watch Viral Clip).

As reported by News18, the incident took place in the Gurdaspur region of Punjab. The little boy was upset for being made to attend tuition classes every day during the lockdown and thus dialled the police. When the police arrived, he directed them to his tutor's house. While questioning the tutor, the young boy reveals that three children are attending the classes. The police officer then warns the teacher about following the lockdown measures. The police is heard saying, "Doesn't Coronavirus lockdown affect you? No one is allowed to visit anyone, how can you be taking tuitions?" The conversation has been caught on video which is now going viral on social media. From Punjab to the US, Viral Videos of Police Officers Brightening Kids' Birthdays amid Lockdown Melt Hearts on Social Media!

Watch The Viral Video Here:

Kids were sent for tution by parents so the kids reported against their parents and teachers to the police. 😂 pic.twitter.com/KIsCRnMQ2j — KaptanHindustan (@GautamTrivedi_) April 29, 2020

Never underestimate the power of little ones.. — Willy D'souza (@willynelly1) April 30, 2020

I love this kid 😂😂😂😂 — ཌDoͥctͣoͫrད (@positivelyhapy) April 30, 2020

Awww this is so cute haha🔥😁 — Sneha🇮🇳 (@Shinde25sneha) April 29, 2020

A lot of others were laughing at it. But a few laughs aside, the report also states that the police not just warned the teacher but also asked the boy's parents to follow the lockdown seriously. It also projects on the larger picture of how the lockdown gets violated by many so casually. Yesterday, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh announced the extension of curfew in his state for two more weeks. The lockdown in the state will now remain in force in Punjab till May 17. Given the number of coronavirus cases rising in the country daily, it is necessary to follow the lockdown measures.