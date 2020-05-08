Quarantine Haircut Funny Memes and Videos: These Jokes and GIFs About Trimming Hair at Home While Social Distancing are Hilarious

Quarantine haircut memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Most of us have pretty much lost the count of what day is it in quarantine, or more precisely, social distancing. As the coronavirus lockdown keeps extending, funny memes and jokes describing the situations at home haven't stopped. Amongst the many other trending jokes of days in quarantine, cooking fails, working from home memes, a topic is quarantine haircuts. With saloons and parlours shut down for almost two months, a lot of people attempted to cut their own hair at home. The results have been hilarious and some of them have been explained with funny memes, jokes, hilarious Gifs and even videos.

Last month #CoronaCut was among the trends on Twitter as a lot of people shared the aftermath of cutting their own hair or just getting a haircut at home with the help of family members. The trend continues a month later and the results are being shared on social media, giving rise to so many other memes and jokes. Some of them have even tried it more than once. And if you have had a haircut or are thinking of getting it done, check out some of the funniest memes, videos and jokes. How to Cut Men's Hair at Home? Step-by-Step Guide For An Easy Male Haircut During Quarantine (Watch Video).

Funny Memes and Jokes on Quarantine Haircuts:

Guys getting their haircut in quarantine by their significant other pic.twitter.com/WLsKRymFRd — Vanessinator 🤖 (@ilovejohnkimble) April 13, 2020

Need quarantine haircut ideas? May we suggest: “The Ring Of Destiny.” pic.twitter.com/OPjMArz2fu — 🤷‍♂️ (@ScottyStyles33) May 6, 2020

Quarantine haircuts be like pic.twitter.com/bQWiJbXKwA — Grant The Intern/Producer (@GLaGranGe22) March 31, 2020

quarantine haircuts be like... pic.twitter.com/YzpZnVs5qs — Friends TV Show (@quote_friends) May 2, 2020

Quarantine haircuts be like pic.twitter.com/nmLB4baOyb — tom (@pilau) April 26, 2020

Time to get my first quarantine haircut 😅 pic.twitter.com/IoaOKtPWTg — Zayd Anis (@AnisZayd) May 5, 2020

Getting a haircut during quarantine Boys: Girls: pic.twitter.com/c7N07labGd — Zuko 🔥 (@RogueZuko) May 7, 2020

Thought we were gonna get a break from those quarantine haircut videos #SITE pic.twitter.com/1lE3h4ipIn — Kieran (@KieranJames2K) May 7, 2020

Quarantine Haircut #2: Today, I decided to try and go *a little* shorter with clippers. ...That was not the best idea I ever had, to cut my own hair with *clippers*. pic.twitter.com/UQU3CncX6Y — Tyler Boyce (@The_TBoyce) May 7, 2020

These funny jokes and memes describe the mood of getting a haircut and also what happens when it goes wrong. If you have tried cutting your hair at home amid this time then you can relate. If not, do pass them on to someone who has and share some laughs.