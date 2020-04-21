How to Cut Men's Hair at Home? Step-by-Step Guide For An Easy Male Haircut During Quarantine (Watch Video)

Haircut (Photo Credits: Pexels)

As coronavirus pandemic has confined people to their homes, many are learning and experimenting with new things. With the lockdown ensuring local barbershops and salons are shut, many men have tried cutting their own hair. While some decided to go bald, others let their family members decide the fate of their hair in quarantine. In the meanwhile, we bring to you tips to cut men's hair in the right way. While there is a lot being said and done about cutting men's hair, we bring to you the easy and correct method to chop down the extra length and not make it a mess. Can Haircut Be Declared an Essential Service? Indian Journalist Tweets Amid Lockdown, Netizens Respond ‘Yes Please!’ in Unison for Opening Salons and Parlours.

Firstly, to cut men's hair you need hair clippers, hair scissors and a handheld mirror. People also use hair cutting cape, hair thinning scissors, and hair products like gel for better results, however, one needs to know how to do it, otherwise, it may become difficult. Follow the step-by-step guide and cut your hair in the right way.

1. Start by cutting the sides of your hair. Always cut your hair against the direction of your hair growth. Start from the bottom and move clippers upwards.

2. Cut the lower side of your hair slightly shorter. Then blend the two lengths later to create a fade which will make it look professional.

3. Move along to the back of your head and cut by moving the clippers upwards. Cut the lower part slightly shorter.

4. Give your hair a fade only if want very short hair. For fade hair, you have to make a contrast between the upper and lower length bigger. This will create a visible line between the two. Then smoothen this visible line and make it disappear. Quarantine Haircut Fails Are Hilarious AF! Netizens Trend #CoronaCut on Twitter By Sharing Worst Haircut Pics and They Will Make You Laugh Out Loud.

5. To blend two different lengths of hair and create a fade you will need clippers. Drag the clippers over that line which two different lengths in an upward motion. Do not go too far up.

6. The hair which is long on the top needs to be cut with scissors. Part it into sections and cut in a straight line. Compare the earlier cut hair to check if you are cutting in the same length.

7. Now, clean up the hairline and facial hair. You can use a hair trimmer or clippers and turn it upside down and go around the hairline to clean it up. Be extra careful around the ears.

How to Cut Men's Hair at Home:

From celebrities, ministers to commoners, everyone has taken to social media platforms with pictures of men getting their hair cut done from a family member. While this is not an easy job, we promise it is not too difficult either. Do follow the steps mentioned below and you will manage a haircut.