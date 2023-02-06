Remember, the former teacher who got caught filming the XXX OnlyFans video at the school she was working in? Well, she now wants to give her betraying friend a harsh lesson. An ex-teacher has sworn retaliation against the alleged "family friend" who revealed her XXX pornographic OnlyFans account. Samantha Peer, 28, worked at Thunderbolt Middle School in Arizona before being put on administrative leave in late 2017 when administrators learned about her sexual video content, one of which was recorded after-hours in her classroom. Banned XXX OnlyFans Teacher 'Khloe Karter' Is Now Selling Worn Underwear & Socks After Filming Porn Clips in School.

Peer, whose stage name is Khloe Karter, soon resigned from her position and apologised online, claiming that she and her teacher husband had created kinky content to supplement their poor incomes. Peer, however, adopted a more resolute stance on Twitter on Wednesday after discovering a crucial fact regarding the woman who had tip-offed her. “In November, a family friend decided to expose my identity to national news,” she wrote. “This morning, I realized her husband and I workout at the same time in the morning. Karma is coming you f- -king c- -t.”

The former educator’s Twitter bio now reads: “I used to be a teacher and they caught me making porn in my classroom after hours. Now I spend my days at home stealing DILFs.” Peer's vulgar message gave the impression that she wanted to have a sexual relationship with the disloyal woman's husband.

After the story about the mother of two creating adult content on school property made national headlines, OnlyFans banned her. When Peer's story became public, she issued a statement in which she acknowledged producing content for side income. She claimed to have chosen an identity and restricted access to her account for the entire state of Arizona.

Three days later, the brunette made a second statement in response. The promiscuous Arizonian, however, seems to have changed her ways and is once again sharing explicit content on websites that have not kicked her off. She now offers a "Friends With Benefits" option on her Fansly page for $12.99 per month.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2023 11:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).