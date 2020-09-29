Are you anticipating return of dinosaurs in the year of 2020? Some people expressed fears as a video of a real-looking dinosaur is going viral online. The animatronic puppet from Jurassic World exhibition was shared with some fake claims of it being a clone of a real dinosaur made by China. Now because it looked so real, people even seemed to have believed it. But it is all a part of technology, which is used to making these films as well. Similar specimens of dinosaurs and scary-looking prehistoric creatures are a part of various dinosaur museums in the world. We have got you similar videos of dinosaurs which look very much real but are of course a creation using special effects and Computer-Generated Imagery.

There is always some curiosity about the existence of dinosaurs. This class of extinct reptiles that walked the planet many millions years ago are still being studied with great interest by scientists. Experts are working to determine the exact timeline of their birth to extinction. Along with being a subject of active research, there has been a separate universe of their fandom with the Jurassic Park movies and video games. Seeing life-like dinosaurs on the big screen, it is always interesting to see bits of them offline as well. So when a video of a dinosaur from China went viral, people believed it to be a clone. But don't worry, it is not real. We have got you similar pictures and videos of dinosaurs that look just as real. Cute Baby Dinosaur Playing in Puddles is the Best Use of 3D Animation You'll See (Watch Viral Video).

Check Pics and Videos of 'Real' Dinosaurs:

Imagine Meeting This in The Woods!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana A (@diana.a8) on Nov 22, 2019 at 11:34am PST

So Huge!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Super Queen Art (@super_queen_studio) on Jun 17, 2020 at 9:40am PDT

This One's a Puppet!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brenn Ainger (@brenn_kenobi) on May 19, 2020 at 12:18am PDT

Dinosaur in Your Bathroom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathaniel Green VFX Artist (@nathanielgreenvfxartist) on Apr 7, 2020 at 8:08pm PDT

Looks Small Yet Scary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dinosaurus Quest (@dinosaurus_quest) on Jul 31, 2020 at 9:03am PDT

Nightmare!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avi (@aviadventure) on Jun 3, 2018 at 1:10am PDT

And if you still haven't seen the viral video that has feared some people, here's it:

Looks like we're setting up for a fun 2021. pic.twitter.com/IDFgyGP3RC — Klara Sjöberg (@klara_sjo) September 25, 2020

All of them look so creepy, but those are all just wonders of real good use of technology. Don't worry, dinosaurs are not coming to life. But you can share the above pics and videos if you want to get a feel of being in Jurassic World.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2020 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).