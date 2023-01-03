Online privacy and identity issues are becoming more prevalent. Still, for one lady, they went too far when her exact picture was allegedly used without her permission to create a sex doll. Unbelievable right? Well, this woman who was horrified to learn that someone had used her likeness to create a sex doll without her consent expressed her "flattery" at the decision.

Yael Cohen Aris, a 26-year-old Israeli model, was the target of an odd privacy issue in which a video of her was used to advertise the goods and a doll purportedly named and modelled after her. Meta Launches New Privacy Updates on Instagram and Facebook for Teens’ Online Protection.

Yael, who has more than 1.5 million Instagram followers, was notified by one of them that a Chinese business had created a sex doll that resembled her. She was annoyed that she hadn't been questioned about the sex doll market or the firm that produced it; otherwise, she had no issues. Last year, she described on This Morning how she managed to see a positive despite the evident problems. "In everything that happens, I always try to see the bright side," she said. After Threesome With Sex Dolls, Kazakhstan Bodybuilder Yuri Tolochko Gets Kinky With His ‘New Babe’ – A Teddy Beart (Watch Viral Videos).

View Photos of Israeli Model Yael Cohen Aris

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yael Cohen Aris (@yaelaris)

She further said: "They did it without my consent, they use it for commercial use, it’s a sex doll - all these crazy things - but it does mean people find me attractive, so I guess I chose to see it as flattering. Everybody likes to feel attractive. They just took me - a random girl from Israel." However, Yael believed that the situation's finest result was that people "learned a lesson" regarding internet privacy as a result of the occurrence. She said: "I think learning a lesson is the best thing to come out of this story - just to try to bring a real conversation about our privacy if we want to share ourselves online. It should get off the shelves," she said. "Maybe we can talk once that happens."

