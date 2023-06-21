Have you heard of 'hot phobia'? Well, it is apparently a new thing that people are "suffering" from! A woman has alleged that she suffers from "hot phobia" and claims that males avoid her because she is so alluringly sexy and hot. Sabine Roll-Cohen, 40, of North London, claims that other parents avoid her when she comes to pick up her kid from school because they can't bear her attractiveness. The craze known as "hot phobia" is out of hand. A mum can't pick up her child from school or go to a birthday party without getting shady stares from envious women, just as a model couldn't buy at the grocery store wearing the tiniest cut-off jean shorts known to man. Remember OnlyFans Kerolay Chaves Claims To Be Victim of ‘Hot Phobia’ After Getting Kicked Out of Supermarket in Brazil For Going Braless in See-Through Top and Denim Shorts?

She believes that other mothers find it offensive when you act sexual while making your way to the school. She also didn't dress appropriately for a child's birthday party. The other mothers shunned her since she was wearing a crop top that revealed her tummy and skinny trousers. She failed to notice that. The other ladies, in Roll-Cohen's opinion, are just jealous women who haven't been able to recover from having children.

The personal shopper and model claimed that when she picks up her son, other parents shun her and victimise her because she is dressed in styles like crop tops and short shorts. Roll-Cohen told The Sun: “I like to wear small shorts, or a low dress, or a tiny crop top, I like to feel sexy.”She continued: “Every woman should look after themselves. I don’t go out much anymore, so the school run is my reason to get dressed, so why not wear a nice outfit?

Chilling In Pool

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabine Roll-Cohen 🇩🇪🇧🇦 📍London (@sabine_cohen)

In Figure-Hugging Dress!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabine Roll-Cohen 🇩🇪🇧🇦 📍London (@sabine_cohen)

Stunning

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabine Roll-Cohen 🇩🇪🇧🇦 📍London (@sabine_cohen)

She further said: “The other mums don’t talk to me when I look nice, they just turn their noses up. But when I am dressed in my jogging bottoms, they decide to speak to me, it’s strange.” She said that other parents had ignored her outside of the school gates as well, including at a child's birthday celebration when she showed up in a crop top and slim jeans. Roll-Cohen asserts that she is the subject of "hot phobia" and does not believe she is dressed improperly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2023 10:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).