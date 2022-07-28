Bollywood, yes, that's what the Hindi film industry in India is popularly known as. And you have to be living under a rock to be unaware of the struggling times of Bollywood movies. The film fraternity is facing multiple challenges, be it the never-ending nepotism row or the failure of big-budget projects starring big names. With numerous back-to-back flops like Samrat Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar, Jayeshbhai Jordaar starring Ranveer Singh, or the recent, Shamshera featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood fans are quite disheartened. However, they have not given up all their hopes, YET. One name that's buzzing on social media is that of Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, fans have pinned their hopes on Badshah of Bollywood and King of Romance to 'save' Bollywood from this struggling phase! In fact, 'Shah Rukh Khan Will Save Bollywood' meme templates are going viral and how! Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan And Taapsee Pannu Are Seen Carrying Backpacks On London Streets In This Leaked Pic.

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been MIA since delivering an underperforming Zero at the box office in 2018, is all set to make the silver screen return with not one, not two, but three movies next year! They are Yash Raj Films' Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It will be directed by Siddharth Anand and slated for January 2023 release. His second film of the year will be Atlee's Jawan opposite Nayanthara. Finally, the third film is Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu, scheduled for release in December. Now that's quite a lineup! And it is no surprise fans are banking on Shah Rukh to revive the box office business for Bollywood movies.

Netizens are sharing popular meme templates featuring King Khan as the One to save the day for Bollywood. While one will have to wait for SRK movies to hit theatres and see their box office results, for now, you can enjoy these funny memes that, for a change, are not trolling the film industry but is in a positive light.

Superman of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan

Aa Raha Hoon Main

- Salman gave disaster Antim - Akshay gave back to back 3 disasters - Ranbir’s Shamshera is also disaster - Ranveer gave 2 disasters 83 & JJ - Aamir’s LSC has terrible response BOLLYWOOD IS GOING THROUGH WORST PHASE. IT’S LAST HOPE IS SRK ONLY. #Pathaan #Jawaan #Dunki pic.twitter.com/T3Zc1lSic6 — 🇮🇳 Jack 🇮🇳 (@Call_Mee_Jack) July 27, 2022

All Three

Can't Wait

Note Them All Down

Three films Three attires of Shah Rukh Khan in 2023 !!! Hold on to your hearts because a storm is coming @iamsrk#Pathaan 25th January 2023#Jawan 2nd June 2023#Dunki 22nd December 2023 pic.twitter.com/jpgBJjsVUQ — Khan (@talqueenx) July 23, 2022

Wow

True Story

Aren't these tweets fun? We hope Shah Rukh Khan and his movies find immense success, much to the expectations of all these fans. The Hindi film industry and its fans are waiting for it with bated breath.

