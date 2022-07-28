Recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s video from the sets of Dunki had leaked online. The picture that has now gone viral from the sets of Rajkumar Hirani’s film features female lead Taapsee Pannu along with SRK. The two can be seen dressed in casual avatars and on the streets of London. While Taapsee is seen carrying the backpack on her shoulder, Shah Rukh Khan is seen down on one knee with his backpack. We wonder, where their characters are journeying together. Shah Rukh Khan’s Look From Dunki Leaked; Watch Video Of SRK On The Film's Sets In London.

Dunki Leaked Pic

In a photo from the sets of #Dunki, #ShahRukhKhan can be seen kneeling with #TaapseePannu by his side. 🎬✨ pic.twitter.com/dDJHZkKPVT — Filmfare (@filmfare) July 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)