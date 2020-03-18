Shivraj Singh Chouhan Playing Cricket Amid MP Political Turmoil Intrigues Netizen, Video of Ex-CM With The Bat Goes Viral!

Shivraj Singh Chauhan playing cricket with BJP members (Photo Credits: Twitter/Shivraj Singh Chauhan)

Bhopal, March 18: Amid ongoing power tussle in Madhya Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state Chief Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Wednesday tried his hand at cricket. Shivraj Singh Chauhan also tweeted the video of him playing cricket with friends and other party members. The video is now making rounds on social media. Madhya Pradesh Political Crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia Trapped by BJP to Repeat Karnataka Type Scenario in MP, Says V Narayanasamy.

In the video, the Madhya Pradesh BJP chief could be seen playing drive and pull shots. He also bowled a couple of balls. Other members of the party and his friends were cheering him up. In another tweet, Chauhan also shared his photos while playing cricket. Netizens also appreciated, the BJP state chief’s cricketing skills. Madhya Pradesh Political Crisis: Congress MLAs Shifted to Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Bhopal Ahead of Floor Test.

Shivraj SIngh Chauhan's Tweet:

Earlier in the day, the three-time Chief Minister of the state hit out at senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh after the latter reached Bengaluru to meet 16 rebel Congress MLAs. The state BJP chief claimed that his party has the support of 106 MLAs compared in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly as compared to 92 MLAs of the Congress. The political crisis erupted in the state after Jyotiraditya Scindia left the Congress. Along with Scindia, 22 Congress MLAs also tendered their resignation. Madhya Pradesh Political Row: BJP Seeks Action Against Digvijaya Singh For 'Pressuring' Rebel Congress MLAs to Return, Writes to CEC.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court also rejected the petition of Chauhan to produce the 16 rebel Congress MLAs in the court on March 19. The top court said that it wanted to “allay the apprehension” that they are held captive. Observing that the MLAs may or may not go to the Assembly but they cannot be held captive, a Bench comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta said it was not going to come in the way of the legislature to decide as to who enjoys the trust but has to ensure that there is a free exercise of choice which these 16 MLAs can make.