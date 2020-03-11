Madhya Pradesh Political Crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia Trapped by BJP to Repeat Karnataka Type Scenario in MP, Says V Narayanasamy

V Narayanasamy (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 11: In the wake of the ongoing political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party is using Jyotiraditya Scindia to usurp power in the state and that the former Congress leader has "fallen into the trap."

"#BJP is enacting the strategy the way they did in #Karnataka. It is murder of democracy #JyotiradityaScindia has fallen into the trap. He will realise the himalayan blunder very shortly. BJP after using #Scindia will through (throw) him out. I am confident Shri Kamalnath prove majority," he tweeted. Madhya Pradesh Political Crisis: BJP Lodges MLAs in Gurugram Hotel, Congress to Move Flock to Jaipur.

The Chief Minister's comments came at a time of political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh after Scindia and 22 MLAs resigned from the party on Tuesday. Scindia is likely to join the BJP today.