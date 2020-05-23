Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Providing Sehri, Iftar Meal to 500 Muslims Quarantined at Aashirwad Bhawan in Katra During Ramzan

Food being distributed by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine (Photo Credits: DD News)

Chandigarh, May 23: In a display of communal harmony, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine has been providing Sehri and Iftar meal to around 500 Muslims quarantined at Aashirwad Bhawan in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir. During the holy month of Ramzan (Ramadan), Muslims observe dawn-to-dusk fast. The pre-dawn meal is called Sehri and Muslims break their fast by consuming Iftar at sunset. To ensure quarantined Muslims fulfil their religious duties, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine is providing them Sehri and Iftar food. Viral Videos of California Police Thanking Sikh Community by Circumambulating the Riverside Gurdwara with Blaring Sirens for Delivering Free Food and Masks Take Over Twitter.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine is one of the most revered Hindu shrines and is also the second richest after Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in India. The management of the shrine converted Aashirwad Bhawan in Katra into a quarantine centre in the month of March amid the coronavirus pandemic. Besides Ramzan meal to Muslims, the shrine is also providing breakfast, lunch and dinner to the people quarantined in other government facilities in Katra. Muslims Display Communal Harmony During Delhi Violence, Protect Shiv Temple in Indira Vihar.

"We are running a quarantine centre at Aashirwad Bhawan, which has a capacity of 500 beds. Since it’s the holy month of Ramzan and the government of Jammu and Kashmir has been bringing back its residents from different parts of the country, we converted Aashirwad Bhawan in Katra into a quarantine centre in the month of March," Chief Executive Officer of the shrine board Ramesh Kumar told Hindustan Times.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Providing Sehri, Iftar Meal to 500 Muslims:

"Those brought to Aashirwad Bhawan are mostly labourers, who are fasting during the month of Ramazan. So, we decided to provide them sehri and iftar every day," Kumar added. The shrine board has spent around Rs 80 lakh on providing food to the needy since March 20 in various quarantine centres at Katra.