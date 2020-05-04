How to Play Popular Google Doodle Games? Stay and Play Scoville Game at Home, Here Are List of Other Past Google Doodles From Cricket to Coding

William Scoville Doodle Game (File Image)

Search engine giant, Google is doing everything in its power to make sure people are safe and sound as the world is gripped with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. They are providing COVID-19 tips, health guidelines and information to keep the virus at bay. And as lockdown has become the new norm of the day, they have decided to keep people busy and entertained at home. Because, remember, 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' is the mantra to contain the pandemic. They introduced ‘Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles’ series and at it is simply the best. Scoville is the latest to be added in the Popular Google Doodle Games list. They brought back the 2016 Doodle game that they had run in the honour of Wilbur Scoville’s 151st Birthday! Scoville is the sixth game in the "Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles" series after Coding, Cricket, Fischinger, Rockmore, Garden Gnomes. Let us learn how to play Popular Google Doodle Games?

Scoville on May 4, 2020: The sixth game to keep your boredom away is "Scoville". It was originally created on January 22, 2016, to celebrate American pharmacist, Wilbur Scoville 151st birthday. He is best known for his creation of the "Scoville Organoleptic Test", now standardized as the Scoville scale. In William Scoville doodle game, you can play with ice cream, and peppers. Here is how you can play “Scoville” Google Doodle Game at home.

Garden Gnomes on May 1, 2020: On the fifth day, "Garden Gnomes" joined the Popular Google Doodle games list for all those who have been loving the games series introduced amid lockdown. The "Celebrating Garden Gnomes" had first appeared two years ago on June 10, 2018, and in this, you can learn how the humble gnome is made. Then, you’ll enlist a group of gnomes to help you decorate a garden of your own! Lovely, isn't it? Here is how you can play “Garden Gnomes” Google Doodle Game at home.

Rockmore on April 30, 2020: The fourth and latest game to appear on Popular Google Doodle Games list is “Rockmore”. It has first appeared on March 9, 2016, to honour Clara Rockmore’s 105th Birthday. It is believed that Clara Rockmore made music from thin air. And just like her, Google provides its users to create music by moving fingers or mouse on theremin, an electronic musical instrument controlled without physical contact by the thereminist. Here is how you can play “Rockmore” Google Doodle Game at home.

Fischinger on April 29, 2020: “Fischinger” is the third game to cure everyone out of boredom this lockdown. It was created to honour Oskar Fischinger’s 117th Birthday in 2017. In the world of design, Fischinger is a towering figure, especially in the areas of motion graphics and animation. In this game, you can create your music with stunning visuals and trust us, and you will totally love mastering your skills. Here is how you can play “Fischinger” Google Doodle Game at home.

Cricket on April 28, 2020: On April 28, the second game to appear in the Popular Google Doodle series is “Cricket”. This animation had originally appeared three years ago to commemorate the beginning of ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Google invited everyone to tap/click and take a swing at their pocket-size game! What makes this game doodle effective during the lockdown is that it will work perfectly for everyone, including those on slower mobile networks. Here is how you can play “Cricket” Google Doodle Game at home.

Coding on April 27, 2020: The first game to appear in past Google Doodle games’ list was “Coding for Carrots” on April 27. The Google Doodle had initially appeared on December 4, 2017, to mark 50 years of kids coding during Computer Science Education Week. In this game, you will have to make a simple combination of commands that allows the furry friend, i.e., rabbit to collect carrots at each level. Here is how you can play “Coding” Google Doodle Game at home.

As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. Considering this, search engine giant has launched a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games! They will be bringing a total of ten games, and we cannot wait to see what is in the store next. Stay home. Stay safe.