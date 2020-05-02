Social Distancing Wedding at Dhar: Bride And Groom Exchange Varmala Using Wooden Sticks During Lockdown (Watch Video)

Social Distancing Wedding in Madhya Pradesh (Photo Credits: Anurag_Dwary Twitter)

Coronavirus lockdown ensured quite a lot of weddings get cancelled across countries. People who had planned elaborate celebrations had to simply let go off everything to curb the spread of the deadly disease. However, some people have not let go off hope and are still getting married by confining their big day to small ceremonies while following guidelines of social distancing. A couple got married during the lockdown in a unique way. The bride and groom exchanged Varmala (flower garlands) using sticks in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar. A video of their wedding ceremony which is going viral shows the bridegroom putting the garland onto the bride using wooden sticks. Wedding in Times of Coronavirus: Rajasthan Couple Ties Knot, Families Witness Rituals via Video Conference.

The wedding seems to be happening in a temple with very few guests. All of them including the bride and groom can be seen wearing facemasks. The man can be seen holding two sticks to support the garland and he can be seen directed by a man to put it over the bride's shoulders. While the government has asked people to follow guidelines of social distancing when out of homes, we are not sure how this would prove useful as both of them are going to the same house after the wedding. Online Nikah: Patna Couple Gets Married via Video Conferencing As Bihar Remains Under Lockdown Due to Coronavirus Outbreak; Watch Video.

Social Distancing Wedding at Dhar:

Meanwhile, a couple in wedlock in Gautampura, Indore got married after taking special permission from the district administration. As the groom's father, cancer patient had expressed a desire to see his son getting married. The wedding was held in a temple with just five guests. The locals showered flower petals from their terrace and clapped as they returned home.

Quite a lot of big fat Indian weddings were held online after the lockdown. Using video conferencing, people danced and sang wearing their best clothes watching the bride and groom tying the knot through their screens. Earlier, a man in Aurangabad exchanged vows with a woman in Beed via video calls. Video of groom's parents who couldn't attend sons wedding in the US watching the ceremony online had also gone viral.