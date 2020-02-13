Sonic The Hedgehog Star Jim Carrey Slammed for Making a Sexist Comment on a Female Journalist

Jim Carrey (Photo Credits: Youtube Still)

Hollywood actor Jim Carrey recently came under a barrage of criticism after he passed a supposedly sexist and sleazy remark on a female journalist. According to Fox News, Carrey said what he ideally shouldn't have in an interview with Charlotte Long, a senior entertainment reporter with Heat Magazine. In the interview, that Long posted on her official Twitter, she asked the 'Sonic the Hedgehog' star that "in the film, Sonic has a bucket list, I was wondering, after all, you've done in your career and in your life, is there anything still left on your bucket list," to which Carrey replied- "Just you, that's it, it's all done now." Jim Carrey Reveals He Is Not a Fan of AI and How Amazon’s Alexa Freaks Him Out.

The interviewer took the unsolicited comment like a trooper and laughed it off by saying "I don't know what to say to that."However, the 58-year-old actor went on further and said: "Just own it".Carrey's controversial move didn't go unnoticed by the Twitteratti who went all-guns-blazing on him, reported Fox News. Twitterati Slam Jim Carrey for Cracking a ‘Creepy’ Joke About Margot Robbie’s Looks on The Graham Norton Show.

One user expressed his disappointment and wrote: "Unfortunately it turns out Jim Carrey is a massive sleazebag."A user commented the following on Long's Twitter video: "Such a huge of @JimCarrey but lost respect for him today. This is really unacceptable, I wish and hope he apologizes to you. But you handled it really well, more power to you!" Another person responded to the Tweet by commenting: "Whyyy is this kind of thing still going on? Well handled, you're a legend x."