We're living in 2020 BUT somehow a handful of incidents teleport us back to the 1800s without even a functioning time travel machine. Just like this one when a woman was forced to wear a pilot's T-shirt to "cover-up" because her boobs were too "lewd, obscene, and offensive." A woman named Kayla Eubanks was wearing a glamorous crop while boarding a Southwest Airlines flight when on Tuesday when she was stopped at the gate because of her clothing citing that it could distract other passengers. Eubanks wasted no time and documented the entire incident through a series of tweets that also included videos. Eubanks was stopped solely on the basis of her "explicit" clothing and was asked to wear the "pilot's t-shirt" to cover up. The incident has left Twitter in fury because once again a woman was not only objectified but was reduced to her breasts only.

Eubanks first took to Twitter to say, "I really wanna know why @SouthwestAir is policing my clothes like this. How will my shirt impact my flight, for myself, the other passengers or even the pilot? Y’all have a dress code for CUSTOMERS who pay to get on a plane? It’s the constant policing of women’s bodies for me."

Eubanks even talked about the dress code policy of a Southwest employee that said she could not board because of her clothes being revealing and despite her waiting for 20 minutes to see the policy she couldn't get a proper explanation. "If it's there, why can't y'all find it?. If it's there, why don't y'all know it?". Eubanks was addressing a woman appears to tell another employee in one of the videos to "close the plane in three minutes" before asking Eubanks if she would cover up after she was unable to find the policy. "I kid y’all not, from the moment I stepped into my departing airport, to the duration of the flight and even after I landed, I was harassed," Eubanks tweeted on Tuesday.

Y’all I was KICKED OFF my @SouthwestAir flight because my boobs are “lewd, obscene and offensive.” I was told that passengers may look at me in my attire and be offended. The attire in question: https://t.co/tOAxZsFDU5 pic.twitter.com/S9W9gFXpg6 — Kayla Eubanks (@UziSuzy) October 6, 2020

"Not by passengers, but by Southwest employees. Half of the employees were complimenting me & the other half was asking where my shirt was." Another video shows the employee featured in the first video bringing over the captain of the flight. "They're hating on you because you're looking good, is that right?", the captain says to Eubanks.

Eubanks told the captain that she would want to see the policy first. In order for Eubanks to board the plane, the captain loaned Eubanks a T-shirt. "I eventually took it off...Only to be told that I would have to speak with a supervisor upon landing," Eubanks wrote on Twitter.

I really wanna know why @SouthwestAir is policing my clothes like this. How will my shirt impact my flight, for myself, the other passengers or even the pilot? Y’all have a dress code for CUSTOMERS who pay to get on a plane? It’s the constant policing of women’s bodies for me. — Kayla Eubanks (@UziSuzy) October 6, 2020

Eubanks claimed that the airlines were policing her and in a final video, she also recorded one of the Southwest employees requesting her ID and she captioned the video with "obviously refused."

