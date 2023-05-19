Marriage is not only an event but the celebration of the relationship between two individuals. Everyone wants their wedding to be as special as possible. There are a plethora of new wedding ideas popping every now and then. But nothing beats the idea of getting married in space. Yes, you heard it right: A space wedding.

Space Perspective is the company that is making couples’ wedding dreams come true by getting them married in space. The couple is sent in a carbon-neutral balloon which is well-equipped with large windows to have the perfect view while getting married. The spaceship Neptune is sent into orbit, which is driven by renewable hydrogen. This prevents a carbon footprint as it does not make use of a rocket. Sex in Space? You Might Have to Sign Waiver! Everything You Need to Know Microgravity Conception and Health Risks.

“Space Perspective has designed your journey to be exhilarating and celebratory, with ample time for quiet contemplation. Astronauts refer to the impact of seeing Planet Earth from space as a paradigm shift that forever changes their outlook. Over six unforgettable hours, you will ascend to the edge of space and join the lucky few – only about 600 – who have looked down at our home from above”, the company said.

To avail this ‘out of the world’ experience, you need to join the waiting list for getting married in 2024. Already 1000 people have registered for this unique journey. However, this dream-like wedding comes with a massive cost of 1 crore per person. Eight Day Trip in Space Will Cost You Over Three Thousand Crores Rupees, View Pics of The Luxurious Travel Facility.

Regarding safety concerns, Jane Poynter, the Co-Founder of Space Perspective, said that “Unlike all other spacecraft whereby the crewed compartment separates from one flight system mid-flight and transfers to another flight system, Spaceship Neptune’s capsule remains secure to the SpaceBalloon the entire flight from liftoff to splashdown, creating a seamlessly safe and gentle flight”.

