It is an auspicious celebration of Krishna Janmashtami today. Now if you are wondering, didn't we just celebrate this festival last month, then today is also a similar celebration of Sree Krishna Jayanthi. It is also called as Rohini Ashtami and is primarily celebrated in the South Indian states. This day commemorates the avatar of Lord Krishna is dedicated to his worship. Other names for this celebration are Krishna Jayanti, Gokulashtami, Krishna Janmashtami, Janmashtami, Nandotsav. On the day of Sree Krishna Jayanthi 2020, those celebrating have shared their greetings and messages on social media. #Janmashtami is trending on Twitter with these wishes and images for the day. Sree Krishna Jayanthi 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Lord Krishna Photos And SMS to Send on Janmashtami.

The day of Ashtami Rohini is marked during the Rohini nakshatra, which falls in the months of Shravan (Purnimantha) or Bhadrapada (Amantha) month as per the Hindu calendar. In Kerala, it in the month of Chingam as per Malayalam calendar. So Sree Krishna Jayanthi celebrated on Ashtami Rohini is being celebrated today. South Indian states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh celebrate Sri Krishna Jayanthi today. So on this day, people are extending heartfelt wishes and greetings to everyone over social media.

GM, Today is #AshtamiRohini or #KrishnaJanmashtami in Kerala. Most folks in India celebrate Krishna Janmashtami as per Lunar Calendar. But, few temples & some regions in South India observe it as per Solar Calendar. I wish u all a very happy & blessed #AshtamiRohini! 🔟🙏 Jay pic.twitter.com/XrLNKEktY7 — 𝙅𝙖𝙮𝙖𝙥𝙧𝙖𝙠𝙖𝙨𝙝 𝙈𝙤𝙝𝙖𝙣 @ 🔟 🦂 🌠 ⚡ 🐯 (@jay2406) September 10, 2020

Bhagwan #SriKrishna #Janmashtami celebrated in Kerala. Om Namo Narayanaya . May Bhagwan bless us all pic.twitter.com/0KC8lklfdE — Rahul Easwar (@RahulEaswar) September 10, 2020

Most people are unaware that Sree Krishna Janmashtami celebrations are being marked today as well. Other parts of India celebrated the festival on August 12. But this time the enthusiasm and celebrations were not as enthusiastic given the pandemic and restrictions. On this day special offerings are made to Lord Krishna to please him. Some people observe a fast as well. Wishing everyone celebrating a Happy Sree Krishna Jayanthi!

