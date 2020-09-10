Janmashtami is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. The birth of Lord Sree Krishna is being celebrated in South India today. It is Sree Krishna Jayanthi and celebrated in the same manner like Janmashtami. Sree Krishna Jayanthi or Ashtami Rohini is being marked on September 10. So on this day, we have few messages, images, Lord Krishna photos and greetings which you can send to everyone. People fast and worship Lord Krishna on this day; devotees visit Lord Krishna temples to seek divine blessings. Many prepare sweet dishes at home to celebrate the occasion. As we observe Sree Krishna Jayanthi 2020, we bring to you wishes and messages which you can send your loved ones celebrating the occasion. Our list also includes Janmashtami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, SMS, Instagram Stories and messages to send your family. Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes & Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Krishna Photos And Messages to Celebrate Lord Krishna's Birthday.

Today's festive day is more prominently celebrated in the Southern states of India. Krishna is an avatar of Lord Vishnu and one of the most revered figures in the Hindu mythologies. As per Hindu scriptures, Krishna grew up in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh where Gokulashtami is celebrated with great pomp and fervour. While celebrations have been curtailed this year due to COVID-19 pandemic, you can wish your loved ones on the festival by sending them Happy Janmashtami wishes. So, here we bring to you Krishna HD Photos, Wallpapers, Beautiful Images of Bal Gopal to wish your loved ones on the festival. Janmasthami 2020 Songs and Bhajans For Free Download: List of Jai Shri Krishna Devotional Songs And Melodies to Celebrate the Birth of Lord Krishna (Watch Videos)

Janmashtami Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads Lots of Wishes to You and Your Family for Krishna Janmashtami. May You Have Everything That You Want in Life.

Happy Janmashtami 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Wishing You and Your Family From Me and My Family, Have a Happy and Colorful Janmashtami and May God Blesses You With the Best! Happy Janmashtami 2020.

Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Janmashtami 2020

Janmashtami Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Let Us Get Together and Celebrate Lord Krishna’s Birthday. Wishing You a Very Happy Janmashtami 2020!

Happy Janmashtami Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lord Arrive at Your House and Take Away All the Pain and Sorrow. Wishing You and Family a Very Happy Janmashtami.

Janmashtami WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used app, people use the medium to send wishes and messages. You can download Krishna Janmashtami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones. Happy Janmashtami everyone!

