Swainsona formosa, Sturt's desert pea, is an Australian plant has bloomed painting the region into the red. It falls in the genus Swainsona and is named after English botanist Isaac Swainson, famous for its striking blood-red leaf-like flowers alongside bulbous black centre called the 'boss'. The flower was adopted as the floral emblem of the state of South Australia on November 23, 1961. This species which is a member of the pea family, Fabaceae, is confined to Australia. It occurs in all mainland States except Victoria. As the flowers have bloomed across the region, Aussies have taken to social media platforms with pictures of the wildflowers. However, people do not try to grow it at home all the time, as it can be tricky. It requires full sun and good drainage to nourish and bloom. Srinagar's Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Full Bloom, But No Visitors Due to Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video)

Swainsona formosa is largely present in the dry interior parts of western and southern Australia. It is a short-lived perennial, but is seen in Australian gardens too. Depending on the locality, Sturt’s Desert Pea grow as prostrate spreaders or as bushes. 5 Beautiful Flowers That You Can Eat for Numerous Health Benefits.

also I saw a sturt's desert pea for the first time in the wild which was cool pic.twitter.com/NefEYPhrwQ — j*sh (@punchhappiness) September 15, 2020

Happy Sunday everyone! It’s a lovely day here in Melb after some much appreciated rain yesterday. Our Sturt’s Desert Pea plant continues to thrive & flower ⁦@_stuckings. Keep up the great work, fellow Melb/Vic ppl 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻. Stay safe all in USA fire regions, thinking of you. pic.twitter.com/x2MGGuU349 — Louise Purton (@purton_louise) September 13, 2020

Sturt’s desert pea growing wild in the far west New South Wales pic.twitter.com/JLi5WNF7lG — Eyepic Creations Australia (@EyepicA) September 8, 2020

Sometimes photos just work out...Budgie & Bourke's Parrot among the Sturt's Desert Peas! Lovely photo by Peter Waanders pic.twitter.com/Kn7FUfqMxP — James Watson (@cyclonewatson) September 1, 2020

Finally got to see wild Sturt’s Desert Pea. Plenty of cool plants to see here at Wild Deserts with recent rain. pic.twitter.com/bM8dWrYKxj — Zoe Ford (@Zoe_Ford_) August 11, 2020

Arid beds out the front of the Goodman Building, Adelaide Botanic Gardens. Sturt's Desert Pea steals the show. But then there's that Ptilotus... pic.twitter.com/Obtn7JqAQu — John (@isopogonman) February 25, 2020

A few lonely Sturt’s Desert Peas (Swainsona formosa; South Australia’s floral emblem) at Stubbs Waterhole near Arkaroola, Northern Flinders Ranges, SA. pic.twitter.com/KdWTfTZit7 — Dean Nicolle (@DeanNicolle1) July 22, 2020

The compound leaves of Swainsona formosa have up to 15 grey-green hairy oval leaflets. When the plant matures, it produces clusters of red flowers with a glossy dark swollen area in the middle. While most kinds of the plant give red-coloured flowers, very rarely, pink and white forms are also found. The flowers grow upto nine cm long and here are 5 more flowers per cluster, and together they put on quite a show.

