Srinagar's Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Full Bloom, But No Visitors Due to Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video)

Srinagar's Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden (Photo Credits: ANI Twitter)

The popular Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar is in full bloom. Tulips of varying colours have adorned the valley. The Tulip Festival which is held at the beginning of spring in Srinagar, between March and April ushers in hundreds of visitors. However, due to coronavirus lockdown, the garden poses an empty look. The garden is situated in the mesmerising foothills of the Zabarwan hills on the banks of the Dal Lake. Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip garden is the largest tulip garden in Asia spread over an area of about 30 hectares. After from tulips, the garden also boasts of hyacinths, daffodils and ranunculus. World's Largest Flower Rafflesia Arnoldii's Biggest Specimen Found in Indonesia (View Pic)

Last year the garden had over 12 lakh tulips of red, yellow, purple of 51 varieties. The water channel running through the terraces makes the place even more beautiful. The Tulip Gardens which was opened in 2007 is encircled by Nishat Bagh and Chashma Shahi Garden from three sides.

Srinagar's Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Full Bloom:

The Tulip Garden lies vacant of visitors due to the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in the valley. 14 new COVID 19 positive cases were reported from Kashmir on Sunday making the total number of patients at 106. Kashmir has been seeing a steep rise in the number in the number of infected patients after the first case was reported on March 18. Out of 106 positive cases, 85 were reported from Kashmir and 21 from Jammu division. Until now four patients have recovered and two succumbed to the disease, making the total active cases to 100. The government has declared over 30 areas as red zone across the valley.