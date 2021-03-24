Most of us may have come across weird findings in products. And this man claims to have found sugar-coated shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal. No one knows what and how on earth shrimp tails got mixed with a box of cereal, but after he posted the pic on Twitter, it soon went viral and retweeted thousands of times. Some even shared stories in response to the viral tweet of what they have found in products over the years. The investigation on the same is on, but the shrimp tails were not all. The General Mills cereal responded to Karp’s tweets, saying it appeared to be an accumulation of cinnamon sugar, and there was no possibility of cross-contamination with shrimp. But the Los Angeles man isn’t buying it, nor did the netizens.

Food tampering has, unfortunately, been a common finding. Last year, a family in the United Kingdom discovered a face mask cooked inside McDonald’s chicken nuggets. Besides, we all know about the gross Blue Bell ice cream licking trend. Jensen Karp, writer and comedian, believes his box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch contained a few shrimp tails. Not only that, but he also found a dental floss and several squares with black marks, which he notes appear to be “cooked (?) INTO the square,” after more inspection of the product.

Here's the Tweet:

Ummmm @CTCSquares - why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Here's All He Found in the Cereal Box!

I was convinced to go back through the bag, since when I first noticed the shrimp tails, I freaked out and closed the box. Here’s all my findings, which also now includes a weird little string? pic.twitter.com/mRDUhqG3I8 — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Karp further reveals that he had already eaten a bowl before finding these weird things in his box of cereal.

The General Mills cereal responded to Karp’s tweets and noted that it appeared to be an accumulation of cinnamon sugar and that there was no possibility of cross-contamination with shrimp. But Karp isn’t buying that, and likewise, many people on the internet. A marine biologist also responded to the tweet, confirming that the findings were shrimp tail.

This is What Cinnamon Toast Crunch Responded!

After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren't thoroughly blended. We assure you that there's no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp. — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 22, 2021

No One Is Convinced!

Hey I study crustaceans at the Natural History Museum in LA, those do look a bit like a shrimp's telson & uropods—tail. I would totally love to look at your "specimen" under a microscope, we might even be able to extract DNA to confirm its species or if it's indeed cinnamon sugar — Adam Wall, Carcinologist (@AdamWall626) March 23, 2021

A Chef's Respond!

As a Chef, I can identify cooked shrimp. These were baked under dry heat, then coated with cinnamon sugar while still hot causing the sugar to coat it, but not lose the crystaline structure as evidenced in this zoomed in picture. Your team is covering it's collective butts pic.twitter.com/gmDg4sNSsW — The Pillsbury E-Boi (@ApocalypseDust) March 23, 2021

The investigation on the same is still on. Meanwhile, netizens are sharing various other things they discovered in several products over the years.

Netizens Share What They Found in Products Over the Years!

I found a piece of metal in my potato wedges from Jack in the Box once and they compensated me with a couple of coupons 😐 pic.twitter.com/tzv6UoO1GW — Jen 🌸 (@kiddcookieface) March 23, 2021

A Gecko in Cinnamon Toast Crunch box

Now feels like an appropriate time to revisit when a gecko fell out of my Cinnamon Toast Crunch box pic.twitter.com/CBtI3nY38y — Ben Chapman (@bcchap50) March 23, 2021

Consumers Are Hushed!

This reminds me of the time I got a cake pop from Disneyland and when I returned the next day they just kinda hushed me and took it back from me and gave me my $5 back. pic.twitter.com/fSVZYbfEyq — Abby (@_abby_vanmeter_) March 24, 2021

More revelations on the same are yet to be updated. However, it is noteworthy that General Mills has had a case of shrimp contamination in the past. The company reportedly sued a Michigan supplier over a shipment of blueberries that it claims contained shrimp pieces.

