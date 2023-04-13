Mumbai, April 13: An unforeseen situation caused a UK guy who was visiting his family in Portugal to learn that he was the only person on the entire aircraft. 65-year-old Paul Wilkinson ‘smelled something fishy’ when there was no line at the airport gate for his Jet2 trip.

Wilkinson enquired about the same at the airport and asked if it had been delayed or cancelled. He was surprised to learn that he would be the only one on board and was referred to as a ‘VIP guest’. Wilkinson said that stewards who were holding the passports said to him, "Oh, Mr. Paul, you're VIP today...” This Man Flew Solo From Mumbai to Dubai on 360-Seater Aircraft for Rs 18,000.

I assumed they were laughing. I misjudged whether I was early or late. I kept expecting them to say that my flight had been cancelled, he added.

As soon as he boarded the plane, the flight attendants greeted him as ‘King Paul’. According to the project manager, the flight "was like his own private jet."

This UK Man Was The Sole Passenger on Flight to Belfast

Party of one: Man boards plane, realizes he's the only passenger on the aircraft Paul Wilkinson, 65, boarded a flight from Portugal to Belfast all alonehttps://t.co/LXmPQbScwB pic.twitter.com/etYsqhBiM4 — Georgi⚡ (@Georgi29) April 12, 2023

Before the plane took off for Belfast, he got to choose his own seat and talk with the captain. It was pure serendipity that I needed to travel to Belfast because they had taken vacationers to Portugal and no one was available to return, Wilkinson recalled. Indian Railways to Run Passenger Trains with AC Coaches, Limited Stops on 15 Routes from May 12, Ticket Fares Equivalent to Rajdhani.

Meanwhile, Wilkinson was reportedly forced to postpone his Portugal vacation so he could attend a funeral. The father of three claimed that it was similar to flying on a private jet. Someone informed me a private jet cost in the area is of 28,000 euros (about Rs. 25 lakh), and it'll probably never happen again, he stated.

