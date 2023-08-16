Popular Tiktoker Rodger Cleye, known for posting his singing videos on social media, has been accused of sexual harassment by a 19-year-old girl. He is a well-known internet celebrity famous for his relatable POV videos that have amassed millions of views. Rodger Cleye has around 3 million followers on TikTok. The social media celebrity also has about 139,000 followers on Instagram, where he posts his singing videos. The 58-year-old online sensation was accused of sexual harassment by a 19-year-old girl named Olivia McCraw, who recently posted a video on Tiktok where she revealed how Rodger Cleye made unwanted advances towards her. '75 Hard' TikTok Challenge: Know Everything About the Viral TikTok Trend Which Got a Canadian Woman Hospitalised.

Rodger Cleye Sexual Harassment Allegations

Olivia McCraw recently posted a TikTok video where she said that Rodger Cleye flew to visit her so that they could sing duets together. The 19-year-old alleged that Cleye made several gestures on the trip. McCraw said that while she was with Cleye in his hotel room, he went to the bathroom with the door open and then kissed her. McCraw added that she only kissed Rodger because she was scared about what might happen if she rejected him since they were alone. McCraw revealed that after she told Rodger he had made her uncomfortable, he got angry and started bombarding her with messages and videos.

Olivia also stated that Cleye accused her of using him for fame. She added that he called her a "predator" and a "manipulative little girl" after she rejected him. McCraw also released a second video where she stated that Cleye was falsely claiming that she was a teen mom who catfished him and flirted with him. The 19-year-old also showed the messages where Cleye claimed he wanted to fight for their relationship. Barbie Feet Challenge: Everything to Know About the Latest TikTok Challenge That Doctors Are Warning About.

Following the sexual harassment accusations, Rodger Cleye deleted his posts of Olivia McCraw on his Instagram page. The famous singer's TikTok account is no longer available. An official statement from Rodger Cleye is yet to be made.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2023 09:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).