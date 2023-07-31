The latest trend that is doing the internet rounds is called the 'Barbie Feet Challenge'. In one of the stills from the Barbie movie, Margot Robbie's feet come out of her heels, but her legs are not fully rested on the ground. The scene from the film has inspired the latest viral TikTok trend. Health experts around the globe have advised caution regarding the challenge as it can lead to ligament sprains and injuries. As per doctors, repeatedly attempting the pose may lead to muscle, ankle and spine issues. Margot Robbie Shines in Custom Pink and White Polka Dot Valentino Dress at Barbie Photo Call In Los Angeles (Check Pictures).

What is the Barbie Feet Challenge?

The popular Barbie Feet Challenge, which is deemed to be dangerous by health experts, involves recreating a scene from the Barbie movie where the lead actress Margot Robbie slips out of her heels and stands on the tips of her toes while her heels remain in the air.

Several women on social media are attempting the viral Barbie Feet Challenge, where they step out of high heels and walk on tiptoes. Several health professionals around the globe have warned about the dangers of this latest trend, as maintaining one's feet in an arched position for a longer duration can cause ligament sprains and injuries. Margot Robbie's Barbie Premiere Looks: Five Times Australian Actress Stole the Show With Her Doll-Inspired Looks at Barbie Movie Promotional Events Across the World.

Health Experts On the Barbie Feet Challenge

Many medical professionals around the globe have warned about the Barbie Feet Challenge and its impact on one's feet. "If someone attempts the pose once or twice, they will likely be ok and produce a great TikTok video. However, if attempting the pose and stride over long periods, there are some risks involved. The ankle is unstable, which can lead to ligament sprains and injuries, commonly seen with high heel use [sic]," said Dr Jodi R. Schoenhaus, a board-certified podiatrist at Foot, Ankle & Leg Vein Center.

The Barbie movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, was released in the theatres on July 21, 2023. The highly-anticipated film has received a good response from the audience so far.

