TikTok Star, Who Ridiculed Use of Mask Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Contracts COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar

Security personnel checks body temperature amid coronavirus outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bhopal, April 11: A 25-year-old TikTok star, who mocked people for using face masks amid the coronavirus outbreak in one of his videos, has tested positive for COVID-19. The man was kept in an isolation ward at the Bundelkhand Medical College and his test report came positive on Friday. In one of his TikTok videos, he refused to wear a face mask saying, "Keep faith in God and not in a piece of cloth". PM Narendra Modi, Wearing Mask, Holds Video Conference With Chief Ministers on Coronavirus Lockdown, See Pics.

The patient is from Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district. He had visited his sister's house in Jabalpur and developed symptoms. Subsequently, he was admitted to an isolation ward and his samples were sent for testing. Even after being hospitalised as a suspected patient of coronavirus, he continued to upload videos on TikTok from inside the ward, News18 reported. On Friday, he was found to be infected with the coronavirus. Coronavirus Tracker Live News Updates.

After testing positive, he uploaded two more videos, urging his followers to pray for his quick recovery. "I will not be able to upload videos for a little while as I have been told I have coronavirus. Please keep supporting me… please mujhe dua me yaad rakhna (keep me in your prayers)," he can be heard saying in one of the videos. Police then seized his mobile phone. The condition of the TikTok star is said to be stable.

Since it is the first case from Sagar district, Collector Preeti Maithil urged people not to panic. Over 50 persons, including the medical staff, family and neighbours of the TikTok star have been quarantined. Over 250 people from the district are already under home quarantine after returning from other cities.