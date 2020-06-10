TikTok Vogue Cover Challenge: Everyone Is the Face of Vogue Magazine, Thanks to the Viral Trend! Here’s How You Can Do the #VogueChallenge (See Pics & Videos)

TikTok Vogue Cover Challenge (Photo Credits: @baddiexkayleigh/ @litdesu/ Twitter)

Have you ever dreamed of being the face of Vogue Cover? Well if not in real, this viral TikTok challenge is allowing everyone to grace the front cover of the famous fashion magazine. Called the Vogue Cover Challenge or Vogue Challenge, the viral trend sees netizens fulfilling their dream of becoming the face of the cover! The challenge is essentially creating a video or picture of you looking like you are on the cover of Vogue. Initially started on TikTok, the challenge is now being done on Twitter and Instagram as well. But can you participate in this viral challenge? In this article, let us guide you on how you can transform yourself into magazine cover star, in case you didn’t know and also how social media users are living their dream with the help of this viral challenge. Rihanna Scripts History by Becoming First Woman To Wear Durag on British Vogue Magazine Cover, View Pics of May 2020 Edition.

While the countries continue to deal with the pandemic, the netizens are getting more creative than ever. Various challenges have appeared on social media these days. And the Vogue Cover Challenge has taken the trends on another level. Some are doing the challenge as a way to show what representation could look like on the magazine covers; others are doing it just for fun, even including their furry friends—cats for a purr-fect Vogue Cover. Taylor Swift Graces January 2020 Issue of British Vogue but Cover Date Reads ‘2019’!

Vogue Cover Challenge!

Here's Another Pic!

Purr-fect!

How to do the Vogue Challenge?

You must be clear that there is no filter, yet available for this challenge. People are using their creative and editing skills to be the face of Vogue. Click a picture of your own, or select any of your stylish appearance from your phone gallery. Now you need to edit the image add the Vogue logo. Use an editing app such as PicsArt or other apps available or Photoshop. On PicsArt’s sticker section, there is a lot of different colour of Voge logos.

Select and add one to your pics. Crop them, filter, add more stickers and use your creative skills to make yourself look like you are featured on the cover of Vogue Magazine. Post the video or pic on social media apps along with the viral hashtags #VogueChallenge or #VogueCoverChallenge and enjoy being the face of the magazine.

James Charles for the Vogue Cover Challenge!

Amazing!

Just want to throw my hat in the ring #VogueChallenge (pics by Matt Awoyera) pic.twitter.com/By8l9gXPV7 — ShaTIRED of White Supremacy (@6MEHAH5) June 10, 2020

Awesome!!!!

Isn’t it fun? And creative? If you ever dreamed of becoming the face of Vogue. This is how you can live your dreams, at least during the pandemic. Participate in this viral challenge and enjoy all the attention for being the face of this viral challenge.