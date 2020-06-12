Have you seen the Vogue Challenge yet? No? If you haven’t, you must right now, using the #VogueChallenge. Initially started on TikTok, the viral trend has now taken over all the social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram with fashion lovers gracing the cover of Vogue. If you ever dreamed of being the face of Vogue, this is the time to live that! The viral trend which has seen people from all over participating, was actually created for people belonging to the Black community. Why? Because the eminent fashion magazine is not quite popular in featuring Black models on the front cover. This is what makes the Vogue Challenge one of the most viral trends so far. Especially during a time, when African American men and women are fighting against the violence and racial discrimination faced by them. We must say the Black folks have taken over the cover of the magazine so gracefully. Sensuousness and elegance, the Vogue Challenge pictures are breaking norms featuring black models gracing the cover beautifully. TikTok Vogue Cover Challenge: Everyone Is the Face of Vogue Magazine, Thanks to the Viral Trend! Here’s How You Can Do the #VogueChallenge.

To those who are still figuring out, Vogue Challenge is an imagine magazine covers that feature cover stars. The Vogue Challenge is largely a response to Vogue and other prominent publications being publically called out for their failings to elevate black voices and other people of colour. By photoshopping, Black folks are featuring themselves onto the covers of Vogue. With the help of the viral challenge, social media users are highlighting Black excellence and revealing what is lost when magazines ignore the contributions of black people in fashion, beauty, and beyond.

A plethora of stunning creators has gotten in on the #VogueChallenge. If you haven’t seen the pictures associated with the viral hashtag yet, you are surely missing out on something as significant as this. We bring you the latest photos from #VogueChallenge that shows Black people gracing the cover of the magazine.

Brace Yourselves For #VogueChallenge!

Late to the party, but decided to jump on this #VogueChallenge 1/2 pic.twitter.com/zJuT8c1jrX — Terrianne Iraki (@terrianne_iraki) June 11, 2020

Chic!

Aren't They Just Great?

Used to Never think I was Good Enough. Knocked Down for Being too Dark, But We Here. Who Knows, Maybe One Day. #VogueChallenge pic.twitter.com/ferfwydp98 — Agbai (@aggyboy_) June 11, 2020

She Did Nail It!

So my girl did the #VogueChallenge and I think she nailed it pic.twitter.com/YAX4IUMIh6 — michelle (@mishhhj) June 11, 2020

We Love it Too!

Tried the #voguechallenge and I love it 🤍 pic.twitter.com/iXbTPKoxVv — Cheikh Kébé (@iamcheikhkebe) June 11, 2020

It's So Unique!

So I decided to jump on the #VogueChallenge and here are my images. Kindly retweet and follow for more content. pic.twitter.com/mtMUqDJ2Ni — DR. LENSOGRAPHY (@dr_lensography) June 11, 2020

Elegance

Some of my Favorite Pictures for the #VogueChallenge 😊 ❤️. Please show some love if this reaches your TL. Help Rt 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/QBLFn5CLyu — 🔞Dimeji of Lagos📸😎 (@samson_dimeji) June 11, 2020

Classy AF!

Aren’t they so gorgeous? The insane increase of the usage of this viral trend has even forced Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour to comment. She reportedly penned down an apology for not doing enough to amplify Black creators. If you are yet to participate in this challenge, you should hurry up and channel your grace now for the #VogueChallenge.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 02:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).