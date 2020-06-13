Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Viral Vogue Challenge Gets a Cute Spin From Pet Owners, Start 'Dogue' Trend With Pics of Their Dogs Gracing The Magazine Cover (Check Awwdorable Pics)

Viral Riddhi Jadhav| Jun 13, 2020 01:36 PM IST
Viral Vogue Challenge Gets a Cute Spin From Pet Owners, Start 'Dogue' Trend With Pics of Their Dogs Gracing The Magazine Cover (Check Awwdorable Pics)
Dogue challenge (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The entire social distancing and quarantine phase around the world has prompted some great trends on social media. Be it food, dance or fashion, numerous challenges have gone viral online. The latest one called the #VogueChallenge sees people putting up pictures on themselves edited as to be on the cover of the influential fashion magazine. As the trend picked up, some people decided to make their pet dogs the muse. Now pictures of Dogue Challenge Trend are being shared online and the result is adorable!

The trend started on TikTok and has eventually surfaced on other social media like Twitter and Instagram, not surprising. It has definitely come as a benefit to several people of the black community. As black models have been unfortunately shunned away from gracing magazine covers, this trend has shown how beautiful they can be at it. Now some pet lovers decided to try it out on their furry companions and they have got an apt name for it too- Dogue! The pictures are needless to say, awwwdorable.

Check The Pics of the Dogue Trend:

WOW

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thatcher, Jackie-O & Flame (@thatcher_jackie.o) on

Such Elegance

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ellie (@ellietheshepskie) on

Fashion!

A Censored Picture

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RIO🐶 (@thepawfect.rio) on

Happy Puppy

That Warning Though

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dogue Instagram (@dogueig) on

How Cute!

All the pictures look so amazing, right? Some of them are too fashionable, we agree and clearly deserve a magazine cover of their own. If you are a dog owner, then start clicking and don't forget to show off the #DogueChallenge.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 01:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

