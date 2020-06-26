On June 24, Wednesday Siya Kakkar, a 16-year-old TikTok star was found dead at her home in New Delhi. While we were yet to recover from the shock of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, yet another suicide took place, leaving people talking about mental health and it's important. While the police also said prima facie it is a suicide case, the reason is yet to be found out. Since no suicide note was recovered, curiosity is only increasing amid people on social media. Nevertheless, people are sharing condolences and posts on mental health on Twitter. Most of these post requests people to share their piece of mind, rather take drastic measures like Siya Kakkar.

Confirming her death, Siya's manager Arjun Sarin reportedly said that last night when he spoke to her she was in good mood and it is not known why she decided to end her life, fans cannot stop talking about the importance of mental health. The TokTok fame was popular for her lip-syncing videos and used to also Bollywood dance videos. Reports have it that Siya was happy as she crossed one million on TikTok and also made a Thank You video about it. On the other hand, she was also all set for her new song, which was going to be released soon. Fans cannot come to terms with her death and are expressing shock and dismay over the loss. Check out some of the tweets:

Netizens Talk About Mental Health

#SiyaKakkar Society must awaken now, please take care of your mental health and your beloved family. Please find motive of human life, don't even think about suicide. Our motive is to achieve salvation only nothing less than that. — Vikas Patel (@vikasimp) June 26, 2020

Fans are Shocked!

2020 Is Receiving More Hate

Gradually this year (2020) is getting worse than worst. Now, have started the countdowns for 2021 ( 6 months 4 days 15 hours ) left , hope 2021 is going to be a gainful year.#rip #SiyaKakkar ☹️ pic.twitter.com/aih5IKOVwb — Mudita (@mudita70) June 26, 2020

Rest in Peace

Teen suicide is real and it is important that we talk about it. The issue is not just extremely scary but also highly sensitive and needs to be handled with care. Look out for causes and warning signs for suicide in teens to help out people in need. Suicide helpline number by www.icallhelpline.org is 091529 87821. You can call them anytime if you think you want someone to talk to.

