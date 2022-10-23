A Tinder swindler or Tinder scammer, which is a term being used for conmen using the dating application Tinder to exploit and manipulate innocent people, has been accused of having “no moral compass whatsoever”. Peter Taylor (41), who called himself ‘David’ on the dating app, has been accused of posting explicit videos sent to him privately on the pornographic website Pornhub. The videos were of a victim with whom he first interacted in 2020. Taylor, a married father of one child, was identified and police found the images of his victim on his computer. According to Oxford Mail, his case was heard in the Oxford Crown Court where it was discussed how the videos of the victim had been viewed and downloaded "hundreds" of times. Conmen Made $1.3 Billion Via Romance Scams in 5 Years, Cryptocurrency Biggest Lure.

The victim had driven to meet him at his home in Berkshire in June 2020 and after he failed to show up, he sent her a message to perform a sexual act in her car. She found out months later that the videos had been uploaded on Pornhub and even after she contacted the website to take those videos down, Taylor sent her a message saying, “You think they won’t go back up again.” In a statement read to the court, the woman claimed that her “life was over for a while” and that “Christmas 2020 was ruined by Covid-19 and David.” The victim added that “I hope by coming forward we will stop him from doing this to anyone else.”

The accused had no previous convictions and he pled guilty to disclosing a private photograph with intent to cause distress at the magistrates’ court. He was sentenced to six months imprisonment on Thursday, where the judge said, “Your behaviour towards this entirely blameless individual was despicable. It was her great misfortune to cross your path. That was all a ploy, presumably some sort of joke at her expense.” The judge added that the username Taylor used on Pornhub “‘reeks of misogynistic and hypocritical attitudes”.

