Tissss the Season of Mating! Horny Snakes Prompt Partial Closure of Florida City Park

Tissss the season of mating for snakes in Florida. Love happens when you least expect it. Residents near Lake Hollingsworth in Lakeland, Florida reported snake sightings at the Lakeland parks. They immediately alarmed the officials and Recreation Department and the city’s Public Works Department. After investigation, they found out that it is mating season for the Florida water snakes. The city government cautioned the area stating that the reptiles gathered near the lake for their annual giant orgy. Once the coupling season is over, the department expects the snakes would separate ways. They also noted that these reptiles are not venomous. Snake Swallowed an AK-47? Creepy Photo of Giant Reptile is Going Crazy Viral on Social Media And Netizens Are Questioning Whether Its Fake or Real!

The City of Lakeland Parks and Recreation took to Facebook to alarm about the annual coupling of the water snakes. “It appears they have congregated for mating. They are non-venomous and generally not aggressive as long as people do not disturb them. Once the mating is over they should go their separate ways,” reads the post. “We have put up caution tape in the area and are in the process of hanging signs to make the public aware of their presence. This is for the protection of the public and the snakes,” they added further. Frog Caught Eating One of The Most Venomous Snakes in The World!

The snakes want a little privacy, now! And as assured by the officials, they should part their ways, once the mating season is over. Florida water snakes are generally found resting in tree limbs over the water of basking on shorelines. Aquatic environments are their habitat. Their mating season lasts till May, and the young ones are born from May to August.