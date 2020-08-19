Instagram has become a great platform for people to share their pictures, turn passion into profession thanks to the reach of the medium. And not just the humans, but many pets have found their fame thanks to this photo-sharing app. Pet dogs, cats, rabbits or birds maybe some of the animals accounts you'd have seen on the app. But can you imagine a toad among them? Toby the Toad from Florida is someone you should follow. From jumping in a backyard to having over 1.6 lakh followers, Toby Toad is a croaky cool influencer. Wait there's more, he even has his own merchandise! Cat With 4-Inch Legs, Manchester, is A Hit on Instagram and We Have Added This Ridiculously Adorable Tuxedo Cat to Our List of Favourite Animals on Internet (View Pics & Videos).

Savannah Mikell is Toby's owner who found him one as a visitor in her backyard one day. She was so intrigued by him, she decided to make him a nice dollhouse. That's the story of how Toby started posing and raking in new followers every day. As he became famous, there is even merchandise that includes his stickers, t-shirts and even facemasks. So yes, Toby's everywhere. And all of his day to day activities are uploaded on Instagram and then would even make you jealous. Toby Toad's seeling an ice-cream, has a lemonade stall, a kingsize bed, a cake shop and so much more. The credit goes to his owner Mikell who is an excellent miniaturist. She makes these wonderful props for him and Toby can ace the posing game. Instagram Star Pet, Oliver the Dog Is so Cute That He Is Always Mistaken for a Fluffy Teddy Bear! These Paw-dorable Pictures Are a Proof.

Check Pics of Toby The Toad:

Loving The Beach Life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toby Toad (@yaboi_toby_toad) on Aug 17, 2020 at 12:12pm PDT

Toby's Bed Space is More Sorted Than Yours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toby Toad (@yaboi_toby_toad) on Aug 11, 2020 at 5:55pm PDT

Selling Lemonade on Sunny Days

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toby Toad (@yaboi_toby_toad) on Jul 31, 2020 at 4:21pm PDT

A Handsome Florist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toby Toad (@yaboi_toby_toad) on Jul 18, 2020 at 3:39pm PDT

Relaxing Max

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toby Toad (@yaboi_toby_toad) on Jul 17, 2020 at 3:52pm PDT

Check Toby's Kitchen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toby Toad (@yaboi_toby_toad) on Apr 23, 2020 at 1:58pm PDT

So Cute!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toby Toad (@yaboi_toby_toad) on May 16, 2020 at 11:49am PDT

Toby can clearly ace any role, can he not? Thanks to the utterly beautiful backgrounds and sets he has, Toby has really become famous on the gram. He sure is living a nice fancy life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2020 09:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).