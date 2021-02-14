Good morning, everyone! The day is finally here, aka Valentine’s Day! Couples worldwide would wake up to mushy messages and love quotes, while singles will resort to funny memes. Social media will be filled with Happy Valentine’s Day 2021 wishes, messages, images and more to enjoy the day. At present, #SundayMotivation and #SundayThoughts are trending on Twitter to start the day with positivity. To know the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes that netizens are sharing today, February 14, watch out this space.

V-Day is surely the most awaited holiday of the year. Love birds would celebrate the day around the world, making it unique and special to cherish these memories for a lifetime. This year, the celebration will be different because of the pandemic and couples are opting for virtual ways to make each other feel extra special. In addition to the Valentine’s Day messages, come funny memes and jokes, by singles for singles to celebrate the day. While all of these will run across the social media platforms, there will surely be more, and other social media posts.

To know all the latest updates from the world of social media, stay in tune with this blog. While you enjoy V-Day, don’t forget to follow the necessary precautions because we are still in the middle of a pandemic. Happy Valentine’s Day!