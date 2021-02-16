Here's another Tuesday with this viral live blog here to keep updated with the happenings around the world. Netizens wake up to Twitter and other social media platforms flooded with hashtags like #TuesdayFeelings, #TuesdayTea, #TuesdayThoughts and #TuesdayMotivation. The hashtags have inspiring memes, posts and quotes under them and it is made to motivate each other to be better determined today. Just like any other morning social media lit and is making a great source of positivity.

A lot of the day's trends also surround the events of the day. Today we celebrate Basant Panchami, which is also known as Saraswati puja and people are sharing Saraswati mata quotes, pics, wishes and greetings. Celeb birthdays are important too. Today netizens observe the birthdays of Elizabeth Olsen, Wasim Jaffer, Michael Holding and Mayank Agarwal. Best wishes are flooding the internet.

The day has just begun and we assure you to update you with everything that grabs social media attention throughout the day. This viral live blog will have you updated with all the viral stories, funny memes, popular tweets, latest GIFs and everything trending from around the world. From a viral Twitter thread to the emotional or impactful ones. Even the animal videos and viral Tik Tok videos will be on the list. You'll find everything keeping the internet abuzz here on this live blog. Stay tuned.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2021 10:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).