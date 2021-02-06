It’s weekend! The moment has arrived, when you finally leave your worries away and enjoy some quality time, without stressing about work. Unless, you are those who even work on weekends. We feel you! At the moment, #SaturdayThoughts and #SaturdayMotivation is trending on social media platforms. To know the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes shared today, February 6, watch out this space. We will bring you all the latest updates from the world of the internet.

Aside from only being a weekend, February 6 is an important day. International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation is observed on this day to eradicate female genital mutilation. Again, one of India's most important events, Kala Ghoda Arts Festival in Mumbai starts from today. The festival presents plenty of events that reflect the rich history of art in Mumbai and it will be held virtually this year. We expect more hashtags, videos, memes, posts, and others to surface on social media, keeping netizens entertained along with these events.

Again, because it is Saturday, cat lovers are sure to flood the social media timelines with adorable photos of cats with the hashtag #Caturday. Know all the updates from the internet world in this blog. Happy weekend!