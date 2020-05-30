It's the weekend! Are you enjoying the day off, after a long week? If you are still among the unlucky ones, who do not get a weekend off, then you can look up to Twitter for some Saturday Motivation. #SaturdayThoughts and #SaturdayMotivation will beautiful images and good morning quotes have started trending online. As we move through this day, we will keep you all updated with other trending topics, funny memes and viral videos that are going viral today from around the world.

Each day has some fun events, observances of festivals marked in different parts of the world. As the lockdown imposition does not allow much of a celebration per say, people often share the pictures and wishes online. May 30 has a fun observance for all cat lovers. It is marked as International Hug Your Cat Day. Plus, being a Caturday trend, we are likely to see a lot of cute feline pictures on the timeline. We will keep you posted on those. It also happens to be Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal's birthday today, so don't be surprised if see more his memes and jokes based on his dialogues.

Social media is buzzing a lot these days with so much happening around the world. Coronavirus, locust attacks, forest fires or earthquake reports, there is just so much to even take a grip on. But in this section, we will give you all things fun which make you forget your anxieties and worries. So stay tuned in, to follow on some interesting stories, bizarre happenings, funny clips and meme trends online. Wish you have a great weekend!