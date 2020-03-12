With yet another day, Twitterati is trending #ThursdayThoughts. Meaningful messages and quotes surfaced on the social media platform.Check Tweets: She was not afraid to stand up for what she believed in, that's why she made enemies of those who wanted her to stumble.. #ThursdayThoughts #BeYou #Braveheart— Poornima Mishra (@poornima_mishra) March 12, 2020 Life is simple but not easy,

...be tough.. be resilient ..be ambitious..!! #ThursdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/rcc4WTn4fT— ChitraNayal🇮🇳 (@chitranayal09) March 12, 2020

It is a Thursday morning and most people are glad that they are inching closer to the weekend, however, others feel that they have to sail through two more days to reach their destination. Twitter is buzzing with Good Morning wishes, inspirational thoughts and motivational quotes on social media with the hashtags #ThursdayThoughts and #ThursdayMotivation. Meanwhile, some are also posting tweets hoping that coronavirus gets wipied off the globe at the earliest as the deadly virus continues to take lives worldwide. And as the day progresses, we promise to keep you updated with everything happening on social media platforms. From viral, videos, funny memes, GIFs, Facebook posts and tweets, we promise to keep you updated with everything happening on the internet.

March 12 marks various festivals and events across the globe. It is also the birthday of quite a lot of popular people including Shreya Ghoshal, Tom Curran

Liza Minnelli, Courtney B. Vance, Jaimie Alexander and Aaron Eckhart. It also marks the day of Dandi March or Salt March, an act of nonviolent civil disobedience led by Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi against the Britsh rule. The day also marks Chhatrapati Shivaji Tithi based Jayanti in 2020.

World Kidney Day is also marked on March 12. It s annually observed on second Thursday in March. The day observes global health awareness campaign focusing on the importance of the kidneys and reducing the frequency and impact of kidney-related disease and health problems associated with it. Stay tuned with this live blog to know about trending stories and other viral news. We wish you a Happy Thursday and a great week ahead!