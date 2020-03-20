Trending Topics, Viral Videos & Funny Memes of the Day: Watch Out What Netizens Are Sharing on March 20

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Welcome to another day, and another blog! Like every day, we will religiously update this blog with all the current happenings around the world. While majorly, there is going to be COVID-19 related videos and posts, considering the ongoing pandemic, we will also share what else is captivating the netizens. The chances of funny memes are expected to occur later today, given that it is Friday, and almost all of us have been at home all week. The excitement to welcome weekend is likely less; we all are self-quarantining to contain the spread. No matter what, we will keep you updated with the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes of the day. Watch out this space to know what netizens are sharing today, March 20, 2020.

March 20 marks Nowruz, the celebration of Persian New Year. It is the first day of the Iranian calendar, also the onset of spring. Hence, Nowruz wishes and other posts welcoming the spring season will appear on the social media trends too. Given the current situation of the pandemic, the celebrations may not be as huge as otherwise, it is, people will surely flood their timeline wishing Navroz Mubarak to each other. In addition, since almost all of us are self-quarantining, work from home and social distancing progress is also expected to be the highlight later today.

From funny memes to emotional posts to viral videos, we will keep you updated with all the occurrences around the world. Stay tuned with us to know what is the latest buzz on social media.