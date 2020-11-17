It's a beautiful Tuesday morning and people have taken to Twitter sharing inspirational quotes and motivational thoughts. Many are sharing their ideas using the hashtags #TuesdayMorning and #TueadayMotivation. People are also wishing each other by sending 'Good Morning' wishes. As the day progresses, we promise to keep you updated with everything happening on social media platforms. From funny memes, hilarious GIFs, viral videos, latest tweets, Facebook posts and Instagram stories, we promise to keep you updated with things happening on the internet. November 17 also marks quite a lot of festivals and events around the world.

The day marks World Prematurity Day which is to raise awareness of preterm birth and the concerns of preterm babies and their families worldwide. Every year approximately 15 million babies are born preterm, accounting for about one in 10 of all babies born worldwide. The day also marks various occasions and celebrations across countries.

In the United States, it marks National Baklava Day celebrate the food item. It is also National Entrepreneur's Day which is to celebrate and create awareness about business owners and their needs in society. National Hiking Day also falls on the same day when people go hiking. National Homemade Bread Day is also celebrated on the same day. November 17 marks National Epilepsy Day in India.

Meanwhile, as coronavirus continues to pose a threat to people across countries, it is important to follow hygienic practices and cleanliness.