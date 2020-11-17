Hurricane Iota, strengthened into a Category 5 Storm made a lanfall in Nicaragua's northern Caribbean coast. The storm was accompanied by catastrophic winds and rains and initial videos from the situation have been shared online. This hurricane brings a wave of destruction for same part of Central American battered by a similarly powerful Hurricane Eta, a Category 4 storm, just over a week ago. Iota was predicted to become a Cat 4 storm as it headed towards the region. The effect is said to be bring more potentially catastrophic rainfall flooding, mudslides, storm surge and damaging winds. Because of the wind velocity, it has been tagged as "strongest storm of the Atlantic in the year 2020" by forecasters.

US Air Force hurricane hunters who flew through its core, measured the winds of nearly 160 mph (260 km/hr). Winds rattled the trees and roofs of the homes and affecting the one-storey buildings. People have been moved out of their homes to local shelter. Waterlogging and partial flooding is recorded from the earlier Eta storm. People living near the waterbodies were moved inside. While the Hurricane Eta destruction has already affected over thousands of families, Iota follows with more. Some initial videos just around the landfall this morning have been shared online and the visuals are terrifying.

Check Videos of Hurricane Iota:

Hurricane Iota at Provenical Island

Nature's Fury in Honduras

Terrifying!

This is escalating quickly. Seriously dangerous conditions as enormous waves crash upon the small Colombian Island called San Andrés. Just a reminder, Iota is the most powerful hurricane ever recorded for this time of year.#HurricaneIotapic.twitter.com/QimnDo3rHu — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) November 16, 2020

Flooding Right After

Trees Battered

Scary

#Nicaragua||🌀El catastrófico #HuracanIota tocó tierra en #Bilwi hace un par de horas y se encuentra golpeando con toda su furia la costa de Nicaragua pic.twitter.com/n1rsEkpwhj — K-Mufle (@meridiano76) November 17, 2020

Impact of Iota on Nearby Island

Here's a Compilation of Some Visuals of Hurricane Iota:

The videos are terrifying and we can only imagine the damage it will leave behind, especially with people here already suffering from the last storm Eta. In this year, about 30 storms developed in the Atlantic region. The next five days could see another rough weather formation as per weather forecasters.

