Donald Trump has become the target of funny memes for repeatedly refusing to concede defeat in the recent election. His recent tweet 'I WON THE ELECTION!' — a week after Democratic candidate Joe Biden was declared the next president has caused a meme riot on Twitter. After many such claims started flooding his account, Twitter marked Trump's claims as disputed information, with the disclaimer below his tweet reading "Multiple Sources called this election differently" and "This Claim is Disputed". And jokes around it continue, Twitter has pulled off a joke and is earning praises for it. Twitter India tweeted, "Today is Monday disguised as Tuesday." which has "This Claim is Disputed" mark on it. Twitter Flags Around 300,000 Tweets for Misleading Content Regarding US Presidential Elections.

Soon the tweet was posted, Twitterati commented about how hilarious it was to see Twitter roasting itself. And people began to post their varying thoughts about Twitter, most of which were tagged by Twitter with the 'disputed' mark. #ThisClaimIsDisputed has been one of the top trends on Twitter today after they rolled out the feature.

Check Out Twitter India's Tweet:

Today is Monday disguised as Tuesday. !⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) November 17, 2020

Here's How Twitterati Reacted:

It truly does feel like that And 😁🙂 for the disputed claim 👌 — Apurv Nagpal (@apurvnagpal) November 17, 2020

And So Has Twitterati:

Verify my handle — Rakesh Sahu 🌍🌏🌎 (@RkSahug) November 17, 2020

Oh Yes, Why?

Kis khushi me 😂 — Mithun Thakur ™ (@MithunThakur_) November 17, 2020

Smell the Sarcasm!

Twitter is best app in the world !⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 — AryaRaghav (@Aryaraghav1) November 17, 2020

HAHAHA

Twitter India also started like this pic.twitter.com/0GzrhxcjYz — Mukilan DJ (@MukilanDj) November 17, 2020

Donald Trump Tweet on Election:

I won the Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

People also began sharing funny images with contrast captions only to invite Twitter's 'disputed' mark. Some of them also posted hilarious photos and wrote funny thoughts making others laugh. In all, Twitter has loaded with funny memes, posters, images and pictures by people imitating Trump and now Twitter themselves seem to be pursuing it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2020 07:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).