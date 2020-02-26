Two Chinese Medics Perform Ballet Outside Hospital to Celebrate Recovery of 6 Patients Suffering From Coronavirus (Watch Video)

Medical staff dance outside hospital in China (Photo Credits: China People Daily Twitter)

Video of two medics doing ballet outside a hospital in China has gone viral on social media platforms. The medical staff were celebrating the recovery of six patients from coronavirus. The clip shows people wearing protective masks dancing outside the hospital. In China alone, more than 1,800 people have died of coronavirus and 52 new fatalities while the confirmed cases rose to 78,064. China's Coronavirus Outbreak: How Long Can the Deadly Virus Linger On Metal, Glass and Plastic Surfaces and Infect People?

As the video went viral, people praise their celebratory method. One comment reads, "These medical workers are amazing. They are putting in many extra hours and working very hard to help the sick patients recover." The clip was shared on Twitter by People's Daily. The incident was recorded in front of a hospital in East China's Anhui. Another comment reads, "No matter how bad things get, it is always important to celebrate your wins, no matter how small."

Medical Workers Dance Ballet Outside Hospital in China:

#HeartwarmingMoments: Two medical workers dance ballet in front of a hospital in E China’s Anhui to celebrate the recovery of six more #COVID19 patients. pic.twitter.com/p27njb7evk — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) February 25, 2020

The country's National Health Commission (NHC) in its daily update said it received reports of 52 deaths, all from Hubei, and 406 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection from all over the country. Wuhan, the capital city of the hardest-hit province of Hube is the worst affected. In Hubei and Wuhan together over 50 million population continue to be under lockdown since January 23. All public and private transportation have been suspended.

People in China have been resorting to various ways to protect themselves from coronavirus. While one woman went viral for wearing a giraffe costume, a couple were spotted in a plane sitting covered in a plastic covering. Most parts of the affected regions in China pose a deserted look as normal life has stopped in these places.