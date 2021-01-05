Bollywood is quite loved worldwide, especially the Indian songs are very popular not only in the country, but also abroad. Bollywood songs have made their mark even on people who may not necessarily understand the words. Ricky L Pond is one of the finest examples who has managed to garner lots of followers just by dancing on popular Bollywood numbers. Pond who hails from America, has gained tremendous popularity by dancing to Hindi songs. He and his son are quite popular on Instagram and also receive requests to perform on different Hindi & regional songs. Recently, Ricky shared a reel video on Instagram in which he is seen dancing with his son on the Hindi song, "O Beta Ji, O Babu Ji ... Kismat ki Hawa Kabhi Naram, Kabhi Garam". This song is quite old, but has been popularised once again by a new Pankaj Tripathi Bollywood movie called LUDO.

This video of Ricky has gone viral on social media. People are also sharing its link on WhatsApp even on Instagram stories Ricky may not be a professional dancer, but he is very fond of dancing and has become a social media celeb after churning out dance numbers on popular songs. He has gained a tremendous fan following through his funny dancing videos.

Ricky L Pond's "O Beta Ji, O Babu Ji ... Kismat ki Hawa Kabhi Naram, Kabhi Garam" Viral Video:

Ricky has 53.6 thousand followers on Instagram, where you can see all the dancing videos of Ricky. Ricky has described himself as a content creator and "A DancingDad & kids" on his Instagram profile. Their goal is to achieve 100k followers. Ricky had earlier made headlines by dancing to the song 'Ghungroo Toot Gaye' filmed on Hrithik Roshan in 2019. His Instagram is full of dance videos on Tamil, Malayalam and Punjabi songs, he is also full of dance videos. Check out some of them:

Ricky L Pond Has Also Performed on the viral "Tuada Kutta Tommy, Sada Kutta Kutaa?":

Ricky L. Pond's Performance on Rowdy Baby:

Ricky L. Pond's Performance on SRK's Popular Song "Chaiyya Chaiyya":

Ricky L. Pond's "Ghungroo Toot Gaye" Viral Video:

Vicky is seen not only in Hindi but also on English, Tamil, Malayalam and Punjabi songs. Ricky hails from Washington, USA.

