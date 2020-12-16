US President-elect Joe Biden will be nominating Pete Buttigieg to be his transportation secretary, thus, having the first openly gay Cabinet secretary in the US history. Pete will be appointed to the post only after confirmation by the Senate according to the CNN report. The post will thus be elevating the former South Bend, Indiana, the mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to a top post in the federal government. As the news went viral on social media platforms, Twitterati has erupted in applause congratulating Pete. The LGBTQ+ community on social media expressed their appreciation to have a person representing the community in the cabinet.

Buttigieg came out as gay in a 2015 essay for the South Bend Tribune while serving as mayor and later that year. He won the reelection that year. Buttigieg had endorsed Biden for the presidency during the Presidential election campaign. He was once quoted telling a crowd in Dallas that the former Vice President is the right candidate to "bring back dignity to the White House." Meanwhile, congratulatory messages are pouring in for the Buttigieg especially from the LGBTQ+ community, who are quite elated by his selection. Check out some of the tweets congratulating him.

Other Democrats considered for the post includes former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Rhode Island Gov. Meanwhile, on Monday, Biden bagged 306 Electoral College votes while Trump received 232. The electoral votes will be sent to the US Congress for verification at a joint session, where the final stage of the election is scheduled for January 6. Biden will be sworn in as the 46th US president on January 20

He is married to Chasten, a teacher and writer, in 2018. His memoir I Have Something to Tell You was released earlier this year. In the book, he has written about being sexually assaulted.

