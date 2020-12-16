US President-elect Joe Biden will be nominating Pete Buttigieg to be his transportation secretary, thus, having the first openly gay Cabinet secretary in the US history. Pete will be appointed to the post only after confirmation by the Senate according to the CNN report. The post will thus be elevating the former South Bend, Indiana, the mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to a top post in the federal government. As the news went viral on social media platforms, Twitterati has erupted in applause congratulating Pete. The LGBTQ+ community on social media expressed their appreciation to have a person representing the community in the cabinet.

Buttigieg came out as gay in a 2015 essay for the South Bend Tribune while serving as mayor and later that year. He won the reelection that year. Buttigieg had endorsed Biden for the presidency during the Presidential election campaign. He was once quoted telling a crowd in Dallas that the former Vice President is the right candidate to "bring back dignity to the White House." Meanwhile, congratulatory messages are pouring in for the Buttigieg especially from the LGBTQ+ community, who are quite elated by his selection. Check out some of the tweets congratulating him.

#LGBTQ+ people belong in the President’s Cabinet! Secretary-designate @PeteButtigieg is going to do a tremendous job at @USDOT! https://t.co/YwNKWVM28P — Reggie Greer (@rwgreer) December 16, 2020

Another historic moment in the history of LGBTQ+ activism. We are your family, your friends, your neighbors, and now even your federal cabinet officials. Congratulations to @PeteButtigieg on the nomination that I’m sure is only a stepping stone to taking our cause further! https://t.co/dm3BNWUxiT — Boone Holliday (@BooneHolliday) December 16, 2020

Congratulations! So well-deserved. You are an authentic, hard working public servant; I admire and respect that greatly (I was on the staff side of public service for a water agency in CA for 16 years - my true north). And, from one LGBTQ to another, right on! — Michele (@MDarlene17) December 16, 2020

As an openly gay man, it really is inspiring to see #LGBTQ firsts. 15-year-old me would never dream that it gets this much better. As a kid from the Midwest who competed for Rhodes Scholar the same year, I am inspired to make a difference. #Itgetsbetter @PeteButtigieg https://t.co/Ex1q9x8Gaa — Todd Barrett, MD, MBA, FAAHPM (@Todddr) December 16, 2020

Congratulations to @PeteButtigieg who will be our first openly-LGBTQ Cabinet Secretary! This should have happened ages ago, but thrilled that Mayor Pete met the moment. https://t.co/u8pZdEFa7l — Larry Handerhan (@larryhanderhan) December 16, 2020

As a gay man, this couldn't make me happier. @PeteButtigieg (AKA Mayor Pete), if confirmed, will be the first openly LGBTQ person to sit as a cabinet member. I'm sorry it took this long and do know we have a long way to go but this is a start...🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/S0HBA332Fk — Anthony Paradiso, MS, SHRM-CP (he/him/his)🏳️‍🌈🌈 (@allthingzap) December 16, 2020

Other Democrats considered for the post includes former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Rhode Island Gov. Meanwhile, on Monday, Biden bagged 306 Electoral College votes while Trump received 232. The electoral votes will be sent to the US Congress for verification at a joint session, where the final stage of the election is scheduled for January 6. Biden will be sworn in as the 46th US president on January 20

He is married to Chasten, a teacher and writer, in 2018. His memoir I Have Something to Tell You was released earlier this year. In the book, he has written about being sexually assaulted.

