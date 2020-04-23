Who Is the ‘Giant’ Baby Gavin? Why Internet Is So Obsessed With the 3-Year-Old? Here’s Why You Should Not Be Making Memes

Baby Gavin (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ kat.027/ TikTok)

Internet is all about viral trends and memes. At this moment, when the world is struggling with the fear of COVID-19 spread, sharing a little dose of laughter can be healthy. But we should know our limits. If recently you have been active on Twitter, you must have seen everyone talking or ‘scared’ of a three-year-old baby named Gavin. Why is the internet so obsessed with him? It is because of his size! Apparently, to the Twitter users, he is too ‘giant’ of his age. Really? People started to make memes, by making of his size, dubbing the little boy, as the ‘Giant Baby.’ So who is the ‘Giant’ baby Gavin? In this article, we will introduce you the viral kid, who is now a victim of online bullying because netizens are saying they are ‘repulsed’ by the little boy. One-Year-Old Baby Girl Accidentally Orders One Onion for 20 Euros Via Deliveroo App While Playing With Her Dad’s Phone.

Who is the ‘Giant’ Baby Gavin?

Gavin is a three-year-old, fairly healthy and a very happy kid from America’s midwest. He is the latest TikTok sensation, after his mother, Kathryn began sharing videos of her son, usually accompanied by popular tracks. Gavin’s videos are mostly with his father, Galen, 16-year-old brother, Caleb, or mom or just himself, exploring their small farm, filled with tractors playing around in the mud.

Why is Internet So Obsessed With the Baby?

It is because of the size. Gavin is 43 inches tall. Gavin’s mother Kathryn recently opened an account on TikTok with videos of Gavin and his playfulness. She shared videos of the three-year-old, doing what toddlers do, like playing in the mud. The clips went viral. Should You Make Toddlers and Babies Wear Face Masks during COVID-19 Pandemic? Here's How to Keep Infants Safe from Coronavirus Outside Home.

Kat’s videos have been viewed millions of times, and so far earned 1.3 million likes. Buzzfeed News noted that it has not even been a week since Kathryn opened the TikTok account and she was happy with the initial responses. But then one Twitter user used Kathryn’s video, of the little Glavin jumping up and down on his dad’s back, while Galen lies on the bed. The tweet caption read, “is anyone else just absolutely REPULSED by this giant baby.”

is anyone else just absolutely REPULSED by this giant baby pic.twitter.com/0Un7QQ4kZF — Yard Sard: A Memoir (@DuckAlertsNOW) April 20, 2020

this is a normal sized car. we are all in danger.. pic.twitter.com/pTCsEuwdUY — sam (@crahckhead) April 21, 2020

My therapist: big baby isn’t real and he can’t hurt you Big baby: pic.twitter.com/5RdcVQ8UII — paigey (@pantsrhangin) April 21, 2020

the giant baby isn't real the giant baby can't hurt me pic.twitter.com/0LGfJb4rzB — gabagool (@CHlCKENSTRlP) April 21, 2020

Internet began to dub him the ‘Giant Baby.’ People began to mock the little boy because of his size. “There's been good comments, bad comments. There's funny [ones]. But some are mean, even a bit harsh about it. He is what he is,” Kathryn told the Buzzfeed News. His mother insisted that he is not the oversize infant; the memes are making him out to be. “He's "a healthy 3 year old,” she was quoted in a report of Insider.

Yes, he is healthy and could be a little tall for his age. But that does not give any of us the right to shame the little boy. The internet can be cruel sometimes, but we must use it in a proper way, not hurting anyone’s sentiments. We are in a challenging time at this moment, and social media is the only way to keep ourselves entertained. Let us use it to spread positivity and not hatred, and especially not making fun of this baby anymore! Gavin’s TikTok videos are full of joy and we hope we get to see more of the three-year-old during this quarantine!