Mumbai, April 9: Russian YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy has been arrested in the Philippines and will remain in custody as he faces multiple criminal charges rather than being deported immediately, authorities confirmed on Monday. He was apprehended on April 3 at a hotel in Pasay City after the Bureau of Immigration issued a mission order declaring him an “undesirable” foreign national.
During a press briefing, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla stated that Russian YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy will face legal proceedings in the Philippines for alleged offenses committed during his stay—many of which were reportedly caught on video and shared online. “He will stay at the Bureau of Immigration’s detention facility in Muntinlupa while awaiting trial. Deportation is off the table for now. He must answer to Philippine law,” Remulla said. Who Is Vitaly Zdorovetskiy? Why Are Fans Posting RIP Messages Under His Instagram Posts? All You Need To Know About the YouTube and Kick Streamer.
