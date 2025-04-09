Mumbai, April 9: Russian YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy has been arrested in the Philippines and will remain in custody as he faces multiple criminal charges rather than being deported immediately, authorities confirmed on Monday. He was apprehended on April 3 at a hotel in Pasay City after the Bureau of Immigration issued a mission order declaring him an “undesirable” foreign national.

During a press briefing, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla stated that Russian YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy will face legal proceedings in the Philippines for alleged offenses committed during his stay—many of which were reportedly caught on video and shared online. “He will stay at the Bureau of Immigration’s detention facility in Muntinlupa while awaiting trial. Deportation is off the table for now. He must answer to Philippine law,” Remulla said. Who Is Vitaly Zdorovetskiy? Why Are Fans Posting RIP Messages Under His Instagram Posts? All You Need To Know About the YouTube and Kick Streamer.

Who is Vitaly Zdorovetskiy?

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy is a Russian-American YouTuber known for his viral prank videos and public stunts on his channel, VitalyzdTv. With over 10 million subscribers, he rose to fame in 2012 through the “Miami Zombie Attack Prank.” Originally from Russia and raised in the U.S., Zdorovetskiy has often faced legal trouble for his controversial content. In April 2025, he was arrested in the Philippines over alleged public disturbances and theft during livestreams. Is Vitaly Zdorovetskiy Dead or Alive? Fans Flood His Latest Instagram Post With RIP Messages Raising Concerns About the Russian-American YouTuber’s Wellbeing.

Reasons Behind Vitaly Zdorovetskiy's Arrest Vitaly Zdorovetskiy is facing multiple charges, including unjust vexation, alarm and scandal, and attempted theft. The charges stem from his livestream antics, where he allegedly harassed locals, created public disturbances, and stole small items like a tricycle and an electric fan. The footage also shows him confronting a security guard and an elderly woman and jumping onto a moving jeepney in Bonifacio Global City.

