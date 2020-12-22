Twitter is obsessed with this Surat wedding ceremony that used wedding decoration of Rs.6 crore for a marriage function in Surat, Gujarat. However, only 100 persons were invited to this feast. Netizens are sharing amazing videos and pictures of the wedding venue that can be seen flooded with flowers and glitzy decoration. Not much is still known about who and why did someone invest a whopping Rs.6 crore for a wedding ceremony decoration where merely 100 people were invited. In the viral videos, one can see a huge area and the entrance covered in beautiful decoration like never before. Right from chandeliers to flower decor, lights and mini-stages with seating arrangement, the venue looked perfectly pristine. Couple's Unique Wedding Anniversary Celebration by Reliving The Memories of Entire Journey Together With Family is So Wholesome! Beautiful Video Goes Viral.

You have to take a look at the videos to believe us. The Twitter timeline has been taken over by clips from this wedding ceremony that had attendance only from 100 guests. Well, given the coronavirus situation, the guest list makes sense but a whopping 6 crores just for decorations? Mind=Blown. Take a look at some of the best videos, clips and pictures from the exorbitant Surat wedding that had decoration worth 6 crore:

6 crore marriage decoration in Surat, only 100 guests !!!! ⁦@NikitaJ47076862⁩ pic.twitter.com/gBZYLZqXwk— rohit (@rohit83263612) December 19, 2020

Shining Like a Diamond

6 Crore marriage decoration in surat... pic.twitter.com/GF9wrmDql6— Bhavna🎨 (@bhavana2gupta) December 21, 2020

The Lights

6 Crore marriage decoration in surat, and only 100 person allowed 🤔 pic.twitter.com/pCDwdzjb5y— prakash kodnany (@kodnany_prakash) December 16, 2020

The Entrance

A few months ago people were sent to postpone marriages due to coronavirus infection. But in the past couple of months ever since the wedding season has started once again, people are inviting minimum guests. In the months of November and December, people receive more auspicious dates to get married. If you are getting married amid these situations, make sure to take necessary precaution so that there occur no problems and you can enjoy the marriage ceremony while remaining safe during the coronavirus period.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2020 12:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).